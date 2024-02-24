Back

MOE: Teachers do not impose own views nor support any party when covering Israel-Hamas conflict in curriculum

Parents expressed discontent on social media regarding the lesson content and what is being taught to their children about the conflict.

Amber Tay | February 24, 2024, 12:52 PM

Teachers do not impose their personal views on students or advocate for the interests of any particular parties during class lessons, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release published on Feb. 23, 2024.

This was in response to parents who were upset over how the Israel-Hamas conflict is covered in MOE's Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) curriculum.

The CCE curriculum, which is aimed at developing areas such as values, social-emotional well-being, and citizenship dispositions, covers a wide range of contemporary issues and global events.

Topics include mental well-being, casual racism, the Russia-Ukraine War, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has been discussed in CCE lessons since February 2024, reported The Straits Times.

Parents upset over framing of conflict, claim it's "propaganda"

Outraged parents have been expressing their discontent on social media and via open letters addressed to MOE.

One parent expressed concern over messages about the Israel-Hamas conflict which, she claimed, "teachers have been tasked with delivering".  She added that this approach by MOE "bypasses parental oversight" and could make the child confused.

Another parent claimed that the ministry is spreading "misinformation" and "Israeli propaganda" in schools.

"It’s disheartening to learn that Ministry of Education, Singapore is spreading misinformation about how 'Hamas … wants a total destruction of Israel' without saying that Israel also wants a total destruction of Palestine and is carrying out this operation on a scale that has been described as a genocide."

"I do not consent to my child being given this misinformation," he wrote.

Other parents also expressed frustration that CCE's content covered developments from Oct. 7, 2023 onwards, and claimed the lacking context of historical events that happened prior to the attack created an inaccurate representation of the issue.

A "safe space" for students to understand the complex situation

In its response, MOE said CCE lessons on the Israel-Hamas conflict are aimed at allowing students a safe space to understand the complex situation and diverse perspectives involved, develop their own views, discern the information about the issue and understand it from Singapore's perspective.

Age-appropriate methods are curated by teachers to help students of different education levels (ranging from upper primary to pre-university) understand the intricacies of the issue and discuss them in a sensitive and respectful manner.

Each education level has a different focus.

For instance, the focus for younger students is on empathy for the victims of the conflict, as well as preserving harmony and cohesion in Singapore's multiracial society.

Older students are given an additional focus, including source verification for information and appreciating the diverse perspectives that people from different backgrounds may have.

MOE emphasised that its teachers do not impose their personal views on the students nor advocate for the interests of any particular parties involved in the conflict when conducting these lessons.

Teachers also ensure students' emotional wellbeing are not affected and identify those who may require greater support.

MOE added it does not poll the students on their beliefs.

Top image via Mothership.

