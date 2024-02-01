Back

Migrant workers who built S’pore national stadium get tickets to watch Coldplay

An adventure of a lifetime.

Khine Zin Htet | February 01, 2024, 09:24 AM

More than 10 years ago, three migrant workers in Singapore helped to build Singapore's national stadium — a multi-event arena that has seen the likes of BTS, Coldplay, Jay Chou, and Madonna perform.

On Jan. 27, 2024, the three foreigners went back to the stadium, not as workers, but as attendees of British band Coldplay's concert.

Photo via TikTok/@krsnasfreemeal

The lucky trio had not planned to attend the concert, but were given a chance to do so after unexpectedly winning a ticket each from local soup kitchen Krsna's Free Meals.

Collaboration with Coldplay and Love Button

Speaking to Mothership, a spokesperson from the soup kitchen shared that they had received the tickets from a collaboration with Love Button, a global non-profit organisation.

The collaboration is part of Coldplay's and Love Button's joint initiative to work with organisations in each city stop of the band's Music Of The Spheres world tour to make a difference in the local communities.

Krsna's Free Meals is one of the four charities chosen for the initiative, they shared in a video on their TikTok account @krsnasfreemeal.

Volunteers from Coldplay staff and Coldplay fans spent time in their kitchen to see their work and help out, the spokesperson said.

Gave away 8 tickets

Having received 10 free tickets to the Coldplay concert, the spokesperson shared that they decided to share the "bounty" with the people they served — the migrant workers.

The charity also explained why they gave away the tickets to migrant workers in a separate TikTok video.

"We want to inspire them, help them to dream and teach them that there is kindness in this world, despite what it may seem," they said.

@krsnasfreemeal We have been getting questions on why we are giving Coldplay tickets to the migrant workers we serve and this is our reaponse #yellow #coldplay #coldplayconcert #krsnasfreemeals #migrantworkers ♬ Yellow - Coldplay

Workers enjoyed themselves

While eight tickets were originally given out, only three of the winners could make it to the concert as others had work commitments or were uncontactable. The other two tickets were for volunteers who were accompanying the workers.

"We were hoping they would come even though we were not able to contact them, because they knew the meeting date, place and time," the spokesperson said.

Nonetheless, it appeared that the three who went had the time of their lives, according to an update video on TikTok.

@krsnasfreemeal Replying to @soggycereal🏎🏎🏎🏎🏎🏎 It was incredible! They had a great time! Coldplay + Migrant Workers = ☺️🎆😁🎉🎊 🎇 #coldplay #migrantworkers #coldplayconcert #krsnasfreemeals #volunteer #singapore #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Krsna’s Free Meals

The three could be seen with huge smiles on their faces and were grooving to the music. They were also decked out in Coldplay t-shirts and their LED wristbands.

Photo via TikTok/@krsnasfreemeal

The spokesperson also shared that the workers loved the experience, as it was a first for them.

Some of the workers told the volunteers that it was “a dream come true”, and that they would never forget the experience.

Gif via TikTok/@krsnasfreemeal

“My friends and family are so happy that I got this experience," one of the workers said.

The concert was an opportunity for the volunteers from the kitchen to interact with the migrant workers, the spokesperson said.

“It was interesting to learn from them. They really all have their own unique stories and I was honoured to spend the night with them," one volunteer, Rene, told the organisation.

Soup kitchen for migrant workers

Sharing more about their organisation, the spokesperson shared that Krsna's Free Meals was started in 2018 to "serve the underprivileged" in Singapore’s Little India, where they are located.

Fully staffed by volunteers, they serve breakfast and lunch every day, up to 2,500 meals daily.

"We try to make the food home-style and tasty, using fresh vegetables, spices and traditional techniques so that the migrant workers can enjoy what they get from us. After all, a meal with no joy is not a real meal," the spokesperson said.

Top photos via TikTok/@krsnasfreemeal

