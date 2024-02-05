Back

McDonald's S'pore app crashes as users try to redeem Hello Kitty plushies, fully redeemed within 1 minute

Better luck next time.

Fasiha Nazren | February 05, 2024, 11:44 AM

For the upcoming Chinese New Year, McDonald's S'pore is launching the Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exclusive Plush Collection.

There are four sets and each set will launch every week from Feb. 15, 2024.

However, Hello Kitty fans can get it earlier if they get the McDonald's Golden Pass.

A McDonald's Golden Pass entitles McDonald's app users to get the full set at earlier dates.

Users can redeem a Golden Pass with 2,888 MyM Rewards points from Feb. 5, 11am.

Those who managed to redeem the Golden Pass can then collect the full Hello Kitty set from the McDonald's Singapore office at Aperia Tower 2, 10 Kallang Ave from Feb. 6 to 8.

It seems like the Hello Kitty plush sets are so popular, the app was overloaded when we checked at 11am.

While we did manage to get the app to work again, the promo codes for the Golden Pass were fully redeemed within a minute.

Those who can't get their hands on the plushies can purchase them at S$9.90 per set with every purchase of an Extra Value Meal or Family Meal in a single transaction.

