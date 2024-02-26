MBS giving away Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is giving away tickets to see Taylor Swift in Singapore.
Sands Lifestyle members of any membership tier are eligible to enter the draw.
Here are the mechanics:
- Be a Sands Lifestyle member
- Enter the draw at any Sands Lifestyle kiosk on Mar. 2, from 6am to 4pm
- The winner will be announced at 6:30pm, Mar. 2 on this website
The said winner will receive a pair of VIP 2 tickets to any one of the concert dates, subject to availability, and will have to redeem their prize in-person at the Sands Lifestyle counter.
All the best.
Top photos from STB and Mothership
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.