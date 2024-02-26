Back

MBS giving away Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets

Wew.

Lee Wei Lin | February 26, 2024, 04:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is giving away tickets to see Taylor Swift in Singapore.

Sands Lifestyle members of any membership tier are eligible to enter the draw.

Here are the mechanics:

  1. Be a Sands Lifestyle member

  2. Enter the draw at any Sands Lifestyle kiosk on Mar. 2, from 6am to 4pm

  3. The winner will be announced at 6:30pm, Mar. 2 on this website

The said winner will receive a pair of VIP 2 tickets to any one of the concert dates, subject to availability, and will have to redeem their prize in-person at the Sands Lifestyle counter.

All the best.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from STB and Mothership

Over 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor in 2023, bulk of them S'poreans

Singaporeans love going to Johor Bahru.

February 26, 2024, 03:16 PM

M'sia woman in Kelantan buys 'doughnut' for her child, gets burger bun with jam instead

It had a hole poked in the middle.

February 26, 2024, 02:36 PM

FairPrice: Bukit Merah Central outlet travellator handrails 'immediately sanitised' after person seen riding on it

The incident occurred on Feb. 23.

February 26, 2024, 01:45 PM

JB hit-&-run: S'pore car allegedly drives against traffic flow, hits M'sia motorcycle

Another Singapore vehicle was damaged in the accident.

February 26, 2024, 12:50 PM

Budget 2024 comment: Is Lawrence Wong hinting at 'welfare' with S'porean characteristics?

Tough on unemployment, tough on the causes of unemployment.

February 25, 2024, 07:14 PM

Man, 73, who lived alone, found dead in Hougang flat after estranged wife paid a visit

A neighbour noticed a foul smell coming from his unit.

February 25, 2024, 07:01 PM

Mercedes-Benz will still make combustion engine vehicles, delays 2025 electrification goal to 2030

Even Mercedes is putting the brakes on electrification.

February 25, 2024, 06:39 PM

How S'pore got Taylor Swift to perform here

Deal-making.

February 25, 2024, 06:10 PM

1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Hokkaido convenience store

Three Seicomart staff in their 40s to 60s were stabbed.

February 25, 2024, 05:42 PM

S'pore boy, 9, suffers mild stroke after heart failure, needs S$190,000 for medical bills

His family is hoping to raise funds for his medical bills.

February 25, 2024, 05:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.