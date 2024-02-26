MBS has Taylor Swift merch booth, fountain show & exhibition from Feb. 28 - Mar. 13, 2024

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will be going all-out in light of Taylor Swift's concerts in Singapore.
On top of the giveaway that MBS is holding, they will also be having other activations from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2024.
Here's the TL;DR version of what's going on, and when:
Official merchandise pop-up
When: Feb. 29 - Mar. 9, 2024
What: Official tour merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, water bottles, tote bags and eras bracelets, will be available
How to be a part of it: Register for a slot to purchase here, from Feb. 27, 6pm. Those who have not successfully registered for a slot will not be allowed to purchase the merchandise
Other things to note: Each person can only make a reservation for one-time slot, and each reservation is only valid for one person to enter.
Payment mode: Credit cards (except AMEX), PayNow, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, SingTel Dash, EZ Link, Alipay+
The Eras Tour Light & Water Show
When: Feb. 28 and 29, Mar. 3 to 7 at 8pm and 9pm; Mar. 1 and 2 at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm
Each show is approximately 15 minutes long
What: A special edition of MBS's nightly light and water show choreographed to Swift's "You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version)", "Cruel Summer", "Style (Taylor's Version)" and "Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)". The building façade will also be lit up in the hues of the concert theme from 7pm to 11pm
Admission: Free to the public, but online registration needed to access the lower deck of Event Plaza. Online registration here, from Feb. 27 at 12pm
The Eras Tour Trail
When: Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 10:30am to 10pm
What: Seven walkthrough installations set up at various locations across The Shoppes and Sands Expo and Convention Centre. These installations are inspired by Swift's 10 eras
Where: The Shoppes - Southside (near Black Tap restaurant), Grand South Colonnade (between Chanel and Gucci), L2 above Rasapura Masters, B2M in front of Hugo Boss boutique, B2 near Zara, and t Sands Expo and Convention Centre, L3 (near Origin + Bloom)
Admission: Free to the public
Top photos from Canva and Taylor Swift's X.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.