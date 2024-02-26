Back

MBS has Taylor Swift merch booth, fountain show & exhibition from Feb. 28 - Mar. 13, 2024

Lots of things going on.

Fasiha Nazren | Lee Wei Lin | February 26, 2024, 04:10 PM

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will be going all-out in light of Taylor Swift's concerts in Singapore.

On top of the giveaway that MBS is holding, they will also be having other activations from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2024.

Here's the TL;DR version of what's going on, and when:

Official merchandise pop-up

When: Feb. 29 - Mar. 9, 2024

What: Official tour merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, water bottles, tote bags and eras bracelets, will be available

How to be a part of it: Register for a slot to purchase here, from Feb. 27, 6pm. Those who have not successfully registered for a slot will not be allowed to purchase the merchandise

Other things to note: Each person can only make a reservation for one-time slot, and each reservation is only valid for one person to enter.

Payment mode: Credit cards (except AMEX), PayNow, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, SingTel Dash, EZ Link, Alipay+

The Eras Tour Light & Water Show

When: Feb. 28 and 29, Mar. 3 to 7 at 8pm and 9pm; Mar. 1 and 2 at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm

Each show is approximately 15 minutes long

What: A special edition of MBS's nightly light and water show choreographed to Swift's "You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version)", "Cruel Summer", "Style (Taylor's Version)" and "Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)". The building façade will also be lit up in the hues of the concert theme from 7pm to 11pm

Admission: Free to the public, but online registration needed to access the lower deck of Event Plaza. Online registration here, from Feb. 27 at 12pm

The Eras Tour Trail

When: Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 10:30am to 10pm

What: Seven walkthrough installations set up at various locations across The Shoppes and Sands Expo and Convention Centre. These installations are inspired by Swift's 10 eras

Where: The Shoppes - Southside (near Black Tap restaurant), Grand South Colonnade (between Chanel and Gucci), L2 above Rasapura Masters, B2M in front of Hugo Boss boutique, B2 near Zara, and t Sands Expo and Convention Centre, L3 (near Origin + Bloom)

Admission: Free to the public

Top photos from Canva and Taylor Swift's X.

