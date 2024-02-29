Back

Masks not required in polyclinics, dental clinics & other outpatient settings from Mar. 1

The worst is over.

Ruth Chai | February 29, 2024, 07:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

You will no longer need to wear masks in polyclinics, General Practitioner (GP) clinics, TCM clinics and dental clinics from Mar. 1, 2024.

This is because the Ministry of Health (MOH) will progressively stand down the remaining Covid-19 protocols and integrate them into the broader public health programmes moving forward.

This comes a year after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level was adjusted to Green on Feb. 13, 2023.

Since then, Singapore has dealt with Covid-19 as an endemic disease and weathered two major infection waves without the need to impose further restrictions, noted the ministry.

Mask-wearing will no longer be compulsory for patients, visitors and staff in outpatient settings in the following areas, which are considered lower-risk settings:

  • Polyclinics

  • GP clinics

  • Specialist outpatient clinics

  • Dialysis centres

  • Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinics

  • Dental clinics

However, MOH cautioned that mask-wearing is still strongly encouraged for medically vulnerable persons, seniors and persons with acute respiratory infection in these lower-risk settings.

General practitioner at Dover Clinic and Surgery Chai Chin Yoong, 53, said that even though mask wearing is not compulsory, it is important to be socially responsible when seeking medical treatment.

"Leaving three years of pandemic behind, we should've learnt a lesson on how to be socially responsible when we are ill," he said.

Mask-wearing still required in higher-risk settings

Mask-wearing is still required in higher-risk healthcare settings to protect medically vulnerable people and seniors.

These places include inpatient wards, emergency departments and residential care facilities.

Covid-19 vaccine recommendations

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V), has recommended that two initial doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be sufficient to ensure an essential level of protection.

This is down from the current recommendation of three initial doses for minimum protection.

Those who are unvaccinated are recommended to receive two initial vaccine doses at an interval of eight weeks apart.

Those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals, and residents of aged care facilities are also recommended to get an additional dose of an updated vaccine for 2024.

It should be administered around one year after the last received dose.

Healthcare workers as well as household members and caregivers of the medically vulnerable are also encouraged to get this dose.

Closure of mass vaccination locations

MOH will close down the joint testing and vaccination centres (JTVCs) at Ang Mo Kio, Jurong West, Pasir Ris and Yishun from Apr. 1, 2024.

Five JTVCs will remain open at Bukit Merah, Jurong East, Kaki Bukit, Sengkang and Woodlands.

In addition, Covid-19 vaccinations will continue to be available at more than 200 participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics located islandwide.

"We are working to bring in more GP clinics and polyclinics to offer Covid-19 vaccination, to ensure that Covid-19 vaccination remains accessible to the community," MOH added.

Members of the public can visit this website to locate the nearest vaccination sites and the vaccine types offered, and book their vaccinations here or at selected polyclinics through the HealthHub booking system.

Alternatively, individuals may walk into any JTVC without the need to make an appointment.

Top photo via Google Maps

Over 200,000 PolCams to be deployed islandwide by mid-2030s: Josephine Teo

There have been fewer cases of property damage due to harassment by unlicensed moneylenders ever since PolCams were installed in 2012.

March 01, 2024, 09:44 AM

When overseas, MFA 'has your back', but no 'warranty' you'll be safe: Vivian Balakrishnan

Vivian appealed for Singaporeans to pay attention when MFA issues a travel advisory or travel notice.

March 01, 2024, 09:41 AM

Israel's military response 'gone too far' but S'pore won't sever ties, sending Gaza 3rd tranche of aid: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore have been able to maintain good and respectful relations with Israel and Palestine, Vivian said.

February 29, 2024, 10:53 PM

May 17, 2024, is S'pore Drug Victims Remembrance Day

The number of cannabis users arrested in Singapore reached a 10-year-high in 2023.

February 29, 2024, 08:24 PM

HDB wardens to control traffic, prioritise residents’ car park access near stadium during Taylor Swift concerts

Take note.

February 29, 2024, 07:56 PM

Japan school principal fired for stealing 490 yen (S$4.40) of coffee from convenience stores

He is believed to have forfeited his retirement payout of 20 million yen (S$179,000).

February 29, 2024, 07:35 PM

‘It’s mindblowing how I got here’: NUS grad with heart defect since birth shares how he made it in uni

He turned his ordeal of undergoing two open-heart surgeries into an opportunity.

February 29, 2024, 07:30 PM

NUS assistant professor charged for consuming cannabis & possessing it at on-campus housing

The Serbian national also allegedly had drug utensils at the accommodation.

February 29, 2024, 07:09 PM

Discussions become ‘harder’ for ‘live issues’: Vivian on hearing young people on foreign policy

He said its important to provide "safe places for structured discussion".

February 29, 2024, 06:52 PM

'Party & tidy' litter clean-up event to be held on Mar. 2 outside Taylor Swift concert venue

I think I am finally clean.

February 29, 2024, 06:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.