Masks not required in polyclinics, dental clinics & other outpatient settings from Mar. 1

You will no longer need to wear masks in polyclinics, General Practitioner (GP) clinics, TCM clinics and dental clinics from Mar. 1, 2024.

This is because the Ministry of Health (MOH) will progressively stand down the remaining Covid-19 protocols and integrate them into the broader public health programmes moving forward.

This comes a year after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level was adjusted to Green on Feb. 13, 2023.

Since then, Singapore has dealt with Covid-19 as an endemic disease and weathered two major infection waves without the need to impose further restrictions, noted the ministry.

Mask-wearing will no longer be compulsory for patients, visitors and staff in outpatient settings in the following areas, which are considered lower-risk settings:

Polyclinics

GP clinics

Specialist outpatient clinics

Dialysis centres

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinics

Dental clinics

However, MOH cautioned that mask-wearing is still strongly encouraged for medically vulnerable persons, seniors and persons with acute respiratory infection in these lower-risk settings.

General practitioner at Dover Clinic and Surgery Chai Chin Yoong, 53, said that even though mask wearing is not compulsory, it is important to be socially responsible when seeking medical treatment.

"Leaving three years of pandemic behind, we should've learnt a lesson on how to be socially responsible when we are ill," he said.

Mask-wearing still required in higher-risk settings

Mask-wearing is still required in higher-risk healthcare settings to protect medically vulnerable people and seniors.

These places include inpatient wards, emergency departments and residential care facilities.

Covid-19 vaccine recommendations

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V), has recommended that two initial doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be sufficient to ensure an essential level of protection.

This is down from the current recommendation of three initial doses for minimum protection.

Those who are unvaccinated are recommended to receive two initial vaccine doses at an interval of eight weeks apart.

Those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals, and residents of aged care facilities are also recommended to get an additional dose of an updated vaccine for 2024.

It should be administered around one year after the last received dose.

Healthcare workers as well as household members and caregivers of the medically vulnerable are also encouraged to get this dose.

Closure of mass vaccination locations

MOH will close down the joint testing and vaccination centres (JTVCs) at Ang Mo Kio, Jurong West, Pasir Ris and Yishun from Apr. 1, 2024.

Five JTVCs will remain open at Bukit Merah, Jurong East, Kaki Bukit, Sengkang and Woodlands.

In addition, Covid-19 vaccinations will continue to be available at more than 200 participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics located islandwide.

"We are working to bring in more GP clinics and polyclinics to offer Covid-19 vaccination, to ensure that Covid-19 vaccination remains accessible to the community," MOH added.

Members of the public can visit this website to locate the nearest vaccination sites and the vaccine types offered, and book their vaccinations here or at selected polyclinics through the HealthHub booking system.

Alternatively, individuals may walk into any JTVC without the need to make an appointment.

