Back

Man, 38, mauled to death after entering lion enclosure to take selfie at India zoo

This was despite a zookeeper shouting at him to stop.

Ruth Chai | February 18, 2024, 01:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 38-year-old man in India was mauled to death after jumping into the lion enclosure in Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park to take a selfie with the animal.

Climbed fence to enter enclosure

Prahlad Gujjar, a driver from Rajastan in northern India, had sneaked into the no-entry area near the lion's enclosure at about 2:30pm local time, police inspector Thameen Ahmeh told the Times of India.

He then scaled an approximately 1.2m-tall safety wall and 1.8m-tall fence to enter the lion's enclosure despite a zookeeper shouting at him to stop.

He appeared to be drunk, and tried to pose for a selfie with the feline.

The 12-year-old lion, named Dongalpur, then attacked the man, dragging him into a corner of the enclosure and mauling him to death within 10 minutes, Times of India reported.

Zoo officials said that the lion was shifted out of the enclosure so that zookeepers could retrieve the badly injured body.

Gujjar's body was sent to a government hospital for a post mortem. It was speculated that he died from excessive bleeding, Times of India wrote.

He was identified via his belongings.

The Daily Mail reported that the authorities are currently looking into whether Gujjar was inebriated at the time of the incident.

Gujjar visited the zoo alone. His family has been informed of the incident, said the police inspector.

Dongalpur has since been moved into a cage and is being kept under observation.

Zoo curator C Selvam said that the zoo will take further precautions to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

"We will once again review the security measures to prevent such incidents in the future," he added.

Top photo via sudhakarudumula / X

Kampong Gelam to hold its largest & longest-running Ramadan bazaar from Mar. 2 - Apr. 5, 2024

The bazaar will operate from 2pm to 11pm daily.

February 18, 2024, 12:22 PM

Four Star’s post-CNY AMK warehouse sale: Beds & tables at 50% off from Feb. 21-25

Get free taxi rides after you check out.

February 18, 2024, 12:13 PM

18km Eastern Corridor between Pasir Ris Park & East Coast Park now completed

From Pasir Ris Park to East Coast Park.

February 17, 2024, 05:45 PM

Kim Jong Un's sister: There's no reason why North Korea can't be closer to Japan if certain conditions are met

She said these are her personal views only.

February 17, 2024, 04:23 PM

Taylor Swift donates US$100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Over 20 others were injured.

February 17, 2024, 02:49 PM

We asked 10 MPs about the 2024 Budget. Here's what they said.

We also asked them to describe the budget in 11 words.

February 17, 2024, 02:08 PM

S'pore cancer patient hosted living funeral for loved ones & caregivers prior to passing

It was intended as a final act of love.

February 17, 2024, 12:02 PM

Comment: The 2024 Budget is laser-focused on winning a General Election now & governing long-term

An election budget? An introduction to Lawrence Wong's leadership? A blueprint for the future? Why not all three.

February 17, 2024, 11:38 AM

35°C on cloudless days & short showers on some afternoons in S'pore in 2nd half of Feb. 2024

Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine.

February 17, 2024, 11:04 AM

I couldn’t get Taylor Swift concert tickets, so I held my own Eras Tour party at home

Complete with Taylor’s favourite food.

February 17, 2024, 10:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.