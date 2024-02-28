Back

Thailand man beats up monk for giving him lottery numbers that didn't win

The man is reportedly in debt now.

Keyla Supharta | February 28, 2024, 11:59 AM

A disgruntled man in Thailand reportedly lashed out at a monk for giving him a lottery number that did not result in him winning a big prize.

The altercation, which was captured in a video and uploaded to Facebook, has since gone viral.

Pushed and struck monk

According to the post, the incident took place in Thailand.

The 14-second clip shows a man in a blue shirt shouting at a monk before pushing him.

The monk stumbled and tried to protect himself, but the man moved closer to the monk to strike him.

A woman can be seen attempting to break the fight, to no avail.

The video ends with no clear conclusion to the physical altercation.

It is unclear exactly when the incident took place.

You can watch the video for yourself here:

Found himself in debt

According to the caption of the video, the man bought a lottery ticket every week with the numbers provided by the monk.

The monk had reportedly convinced the man that the numbers he gave would surely strike the lottery.

The man believed the monk and supposedly even borrowed money from loan sharks to buy lottery tickets.

Unfortunately, he did not win and found himself in debt.

This led him to strike the monk.

No one to blame but himself

Many commenters believe that the man has no one to blame but himself for the predicament he was in.

A commenter suggested that the man should be more realistic and work hard to earn money instead of relying on a lottery.

Another commenter called the man a fool, who blamed someone else for his own troubles.

Meanwhile, one commenter said that if the man actually wins the lottery, there will be no poor people in Thailand.

