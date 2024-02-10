Man conveyed to SGH after a fight in Chinatown on CNY eve

A man was conveyed to the hospital after an altercation at People's Park Complex on the evening of Feb. 9, 2024.

According to 8 World News, the man allegedly got into an argument with other diners at a food court before it became a physical fight.

The man reportedly sustained injuries to his nose.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at People's Park Complex, along Park Crescent, at 6:40pm.

SCDF conveyed the person to Singapore General Hospital.

