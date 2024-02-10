Back

Man conveyed to SGH after a fight in Chinatown on CNY eve

Not very huat.

Hannah Martens | February 10, 2024, 10:21 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man was conveyed to the hospital after an altercation at People's Park Complex on the evening of Feb. 9, 2024.

According to 8 World News, the man allegedly got into an argument with other diners at a food court before it became a physical fight.

The man reportedly sustained injuries to his nose.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at People's Park Complex, along Park Crescent, at 6:40pm.

SCDF conveyed the person to Singapore General Hospital.

Top photos via Google Maps

Firsthand: S’porean, 15, fights stigma to become only female & Malay member of lion dance troupe

Hear her roar in the world of lion dance.

February 10, 2024, 10:14 AM

Indonesia govt halts country-wide rice distribution after allegations of Jokowi politicising social aid

Jokowi has denied allegations of politicising social assistance.

February 09, 2024, 08:26 PM

Goh Jin Hian found liable for S$196 million in losses as company director

He was the director from from Jun. 28, 2011 to Aug. 20, 2019.

February 09, 2024, 06:54 PM

How to DIY your Valentine's Day rose bouquet for under S$20

Flowersssssssssss.

February 09, 2024, 03:42 PM

Meta Facebook won't renew lease on 7 floors at South Beach Tower after 2023 layoffs

The company is one of South Beach Tower's "pioneer tenants".

February 09, 2024, 03:12 PM

S$12 million Toto top prize for Hong Bao Draw on Friday, Feb. 23

Another chance.

February 09, 2024, 02:55 PM

Sengkang reportedly one of S'pore's urban heat vulnerability hotspots, WP's He Ting Ru asks govt to address heat issue

She said the vulnerable groups are especially affected by the rising temperatures.

February 09, 2024, 02:11 PM

S'pore police arrest 4, aged 18 to 27, for suspected involvement in concert ticket scams

They allegedly participated in e-commerce scams which mostly involved tickets to Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Yoasobi, Joker Xue and K-pop group Enhypen.

February 09, 2024, 01:59 PM

Changi Airport invites Taylor Swift to visit Jewel’s forest after 2011 vlog at T3 resurfaces

Hope she comes Out of the Woods and into Ours.

February 09, 2024, 01:51 PM

Indonesia polls show Prabowo-Gibran may win 1st round of presidential election outright

Odds of a second round election look dim.

February 09, 2024, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.