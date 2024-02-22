Back

Man, 33, allegedly spiked woman's drink with erectile dysfunction medicine at Orchard Trifecta

He allegedly slipped tadalafil into the drink, which could cause severe but rare side effects.

Ruth Chai | February 22, 2024, 06:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A South Korean national was charged on Feb. 20, 2024, after he allegedly added erectile dysfunction medicine to a woman's drink in Singapore.

Kim Dong-hun, 33, was charged with one count of causing hurt using poison, reported The Straits Times.

For causing hurt by means of poison, Kim can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined and caned.

The offence allegedly occurred between 7pm and 8pm on or around Nov. 29, 2023.

He allegedly slipped tadalafil into a women's drink at action sports venue Trifecta in Exter Road.

The HealthHub website states that tadalafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Common side effects of the medication include headache and nausea, while rare but serious side effects include sudden vision and hearing loss.

Even though Kim was not charged with a sexual offence, a police prosecutor applied to the court for a gag order to protect the victim's identity, explaining that they believe the act of putting the drug into someone's drink has "certain connotations".

The district judge granted the gag order, adding that there appeared to be a need to protect the victim's identity based on details of the case that might appear in future proceedings.

Appearing in court, Kim said he intends to plead guilty via an interpreter.

He was also looking to contact the South Korean Embassy and his colleague in Singapore.

He added that he wanted to engage a lawyer but decided against it.

He is scheduled to return to court on Mar. 12.

Top photo via Mothership

NEA: S'pore cemetery sign warning against ghosts doctored with sticker

Boo.

February 22, 2024, 08:43 PM

S’porean woman, 33, killed in go-karting accident in Batam was on birthday celebration trip

She was close to her family.

February 22, 2024, 06:18 PM

SIM-UOL students frustrated over S$203 per paper exam fee & short notice, lack of clarity over exam format

Students were only told in February 2024 and given less than a month to make payment.

February 22, 2024, 06:08 PM

Man, 33, throws cat & safe down 6 floors of HDB flat in drunken tantrum

The cat apparently managed to land on the ground and ran away.

February 22, 2024, 06:03 PM

Male cat in Bedok found with all its whiskers cut off

The cat's spatial awareness will be affected.

February 22, 2024, 05:44 PM

Star Awards happening on Apr. 21, 2024

Dun dun dun dun dun DUN DUNNNN.

February 22, 2024, 04:52 PM

Over 9,000 South Korea trainee doctors resign & protest over govt plan to train more doctors

They want higher wages and better working conditions.

February 22, 2024, 04:41 PM

M'sian ringgit keeps hitting new lows against S'pore dollar. Why?

It has more to do with the U.S. dollar than Singapore.

February 22, 2024, 04:33 PM

Man allegedly tries to sell counterfeit S$10,000 note to S'pore Chinatown store

The serial number looked fishy.

February 22, 2024, 04:14 PM

Body of man, 70, found decomposing in Holland Close flat days after being hospitalised

The police confirmed they were alerted to a case of unnatural death.

February 22, 2024, 03:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.