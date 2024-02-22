Man, 33, allegedly spiked woman's drink with erectile dysfunction medicine at Orchard Trifecta

A South Korean national was charged on Feb. 20, 2024, after he allegedly added erectile dysfunction medicine to a woman's drink in Singapore.

Kim Dong-hun, 33, was charged with one count of causing hurt using poison, reported The Straits Times.

For causing hurt by means of poison, Kim can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined and caned.

The offence allegedly occurred between 7pm and 8pm on or around Nov. 29, 2023.

He allegedly slipped tadalafil into a women's drink at action sports venue Trifecta in Exter Road.

The HealthHub website states that tadalafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Common side effects of the medication include headache and nausea, while rare but serious side effects include sudden vision and hearing loss.

Even though Kim was not charged with a sexual offence, a police prosecutor applied to the court for a gag order to protect the victim's identity, explaining that they believe the act of putting the drug into someone's drink has "certain connotations".

The district judge granted the gag order, adding that there appeared to be a need to protect the victim's identity based on details of the case that might appear in future proceedings.

Appearing in court, Kim said he intends to plead guilty via an interpreter.

He was also looking to contact the South Korean Embassy and his colleague in Singapore.

He added that he wanted to engage a lawyer but decided against it.

He is scheduled to return to court on Mar. 12.

