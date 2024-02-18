Man catches wild chicken at S'pore park & allegedly kills it

A man caught and allegedly killed a wild chicken at a park in Singapore.

Pictures of the sight were shared by user Joel Lee in a post on the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group on Feb. 17.

Alleged killing of wild chicken

Lee claimed in his post that he was taking a walk in a park on Feb. 17 when he witnessed a man killing a wild chicken.

Lee's post was accompanied by photos of a man in a blue T-shirt carrying what appeared to be a lifeless chicken while walking through the park.

The location of the park wasn't disclosed, and Lee did not elaborate on how the man caught the chicken.

The man then headed near a fenced up area of the park, where he sat down with the chicken.

In his caption, Lee implied that the man could have caught the chicken to eat it: "With so many chickens on our island now, it’s a wonder no one catches them for food."

Lee questioned in his post if the man would face any consequences for the alleged killing.

"So the question is, is it legal? Will the authorities do something?" he wrote.

Lee also wrote in response to a comment that National Parks Board (NParks) and Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) had been notified about the incident.

Online users respond

Lee's post subsequently sparked some angry comments.

A few took the opportunity to criticise Lee for not intervening in the situation.

Some, however, asserted that chickens would be in for similar treatment when slaughtered for human consumption or culling.

"This is what is done to our chickens before we purchase [them] at the supermarket," one user wrote. "He's just brave enough to do the killing himself."

One user speculated that the man might be a migrant worker, and unaware of the laws and regulations in place to protect wildlife in Singapore.

ACRES response

In response to Mothership's enquiries, Acres co-CEO Anbarasi Boopal (also known as Anbu) said that it is illegal to remove animals from the wild without the relevant approval from NParks.

Anbu shared that Acres will file a report on the case shortly.

The case draws similarities to a curious incident in June 2020, when a family of four was alleged to have abducted 20 wild chickens in Sembawang using fishing nets over a period of three days.

According to the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to kill, trap, or take any wildlife without approval from the Director-General/Wildlife Management.

First-time offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both.

Heavier penalties are applied to those who poach protected wildlife or employees working for animal-related agencies.

Mothership has reached out to NParks about this incident for comment.

Top image from Joel Lee / Facebook.