Back

Man catches wild chicken at S'pore park & allegedly kills it

It is illegal to trap or kill wildlife in Singapore without official written approval.

Daniel Seow | February 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man caught and allegedly killed a wild chicken at a park in Singapore.

Pictures of the sight were shared by user Joel Lee in a post on the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group on Feb. 17.

Alleged killing of wild chicken

Lee claimed in his post that he was taking a walk in a park on Feb. 17 when he witnessed a man killing a wild chicken.

Lee's post was accompanied by photos of a man in a blue T-shirt carrying what appeared to be a lifeless chicken while walking through the park.

The location of the park wasn't disclosed, and Lee did not elaborate on how the man caught the chicken.

Image from Joel Lee / Facebook.

Image from Joel Lee / Facebook.

The man then headed near a fenced up area of the park, where he sat down with the chicken.

Image from Joel Lee / Facebook.

In his caption, Lee implied that the man could have caught the chicken to eat it: "With so many chickens on our island now, it’s a wonder no one catches them for food."

Lee questioned in his post if the man would face any consequences for the alleged killing.

"So the question is, is it legal? Will the authorities do something?" he wrote.

Lee also wrote in response to a comment that National Parks Board (NParks) and Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) had been notified about the incident.

Screenshot of comment from Joel Lee / Facebook.

Online users respond

Lee's post subsequently sparked some angry comments.

A few took the opportunity to criticise Lee for not intervening in the situation.

Some, however, asserted that chickens would be in for similar treatment when slaughtered for human consumption or culling.

"This is what is done to our chickens before we purchase [them] at the supermarket," one user wrote. "He's just brave enough to do the killing himself."

One user speculated that the man might be a migrant worker, and unaware of the laws and regulations in place to protect wildlife in Singapore.

ACRES response

In response to Mothership's enquiries, Acres co-CEO Anbarasi Boopal (also known as Anbu) said that it is illegal to remove animals from the wild without the relevant approval from NParks.

Anbu shared that Acres will file a report on the case shortly.

The case draws similarities to a curious incident in June 2020, when a family of four was alleged to have abducted 20 wild chickens in Sembawang using fishing nets over a period of three days.

According to the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to kill, trap, or take any wildlife without approval from the Director-General/Wildlife Management.

First-time offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both.

Heavier penalties are applied to those who poach protected wildlife or employees working for animal-related agencies.

Mothership has reached out to NParks about this incident for comment.

Top image from Joel Lee / Facebook.

Sunday Folks closing Chip Bee Gardens outlet after 10 years, last day on Feb. 29

Thanks for the memories.

February 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

Thousands queue for visas to leave Myanmar after announcement of mandatory military conscription

Myanmar's military government announced that it would impose military service for all young men and women aged at least 18.

February 18, 2024, 04:40 PM

Cat in M'sia gets head stuck in wall, rescued by firefighters

Oops.

February 18, 2024, 03:56 PM

Tengah resident complains of mosquito problem, claims 6-month-old baby suffered face full of welts

Other residents voiced concerns about stagnant water at construction sites in the estate.

February 18, 2024, 02:45 PM

Man, 38, mauled to death after entering lion enclosure to take selfie at India zoo

This was despite a zookeeper shouting at him to stop.

February 18, 2024, 01:13 PM

Kampong Gelam to hold its largest & longest-running Ramadan bazaar from Mar. 2 - Apr. 5, 2024

The bazaar will operate from 2pm to 11pm daily.

February 18, 2024, 12:22 PM

Four Star’s post-CNY AMK warehouse sale: Beds & tables at 50% off from Feb. 21-25

Get free taxi rides after you check out.

February 18, 2024, 12:13 PM

18km Eastern Corridor between Pasir Ris Park & East Coast Park now completed

From Pasir Ris Park to East Coast Park.

February 17, 2024, 05:45 PM

Kim Jong Un's sister: There's no reason why North Korea can't be closer to Japan if certain conditions are met

She said these are her personal views only.

February 17, 2024, 04:23 PM

Taylor Swift donates US$100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Over 20 others were injured.

February 17, 2024, 02:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.