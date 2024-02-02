Male motorcyclist, 19, dies in collision with public bus & lorry along Lentor Ave

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident involving a public bus and a lorry on Feb. 2, 2024.

The police were alerted to the accident which took place along Lentor Avenue towards Yio Chu Kang at 1:40pm, reported Today.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A 35-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations, the police added.

Aftermath

Photos of the aftermath of the accident were posted on Singapore roads accident.com’s Facebook page.

One picture showed a blue police tent and a red motorcycle lying in the centre of the road.

A public bus was also captured with damages to its front bumper.

Top photos via Facebook