Male motorcyclist, 19, dies in collision with public bus & lorry along Lentor Ave

Investigations are ongoing.

Khine Zin Htet | February 02, 2024, 09:54 PM

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident involving a public bus and a lorry on Feb. 2, 2024.

The police were alerted to the accident which took place along Lentor Avenue towards Yio Chu Kang at 1:40pm, reported Today.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A 35-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations, the police added.

Aftermath

Photos of the aftermath of the accident were posted on Singapore roads accident.com’s Facebook page.

Photo via Facebook

One picture showed a blue police tent and a red motorcycle lying in the centre of the road.

Photo via Facebook

A public bus was also captured with damages to its front bumper.

Top photos via Facebook

