M'sia traffic policeman found with RM3,313 on him & RM440 in car while on duty

A traffic policeman in Malaysia was found with RM3,313 (S$935) in cash while on duty on Feb. 4 during an anti-drink driving operation.

Another RM440 (S$124.20) was found in a car, The Star reported.

This led to an internal disciplinary investigation, which was launched to determine if there was any corruption or breach of procedures involved.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said an inspection was conducted by the Bukit Aman integrity and standards compliance department on police from Petaling Jaya who were on duty.

"A traffic policeman with the rank of sergeant was found with RM3,313 in cash. A further RM440 was also found in a car," the police chief said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that the policeman involved had been removed from enforcement departments until the investigation concludes.

Recent spotlight on bribes

This news comes hot on the heels of policemen in Malaysia who were arrested for allegedly receiving bribes on the road.

A popular YouTube couple from the United Kingdom, who run the "Tread The Globe" channel, posted a video on Jan. 28 showing a Malaysia traffic police officer asking for a RM100 bribe.

The video by Chris and Marianne Fisher, from Shropshire, showed a cop, who could be heard saying to the couple that the speed limit was 60kmh and they were travelling at 70.5kmh.

The policeman said they could pay the fine of RM300 at the station or RM100 on the spot.

The couple paid on the spot and left.

Three traffic policemen have since been arrested in connection to the incident, it was reported on Jan. 30.

