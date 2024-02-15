M'sia authorities seize 2,295 sex toys worth S$19,727, says sale 'contradicts the values & culture'

The Malaysia police seized 2,295 sex toys worth RM70,000 (S$19,727), its largest seizure in 2024.

The items were from four operations in Johor, Sarawak, Pulau Pinang, and Perak between Jan. 18 and Feb 6 this year, New Straits Times reported.

Three women and a man, all in their 30s, who are believed to be the business proprietors, were detained.

In the operation in Masai in Johor Bahru, a storage facility yielded 2,012 sex toys worth RM37,350 (S$10,528), which formed the largest haul.

In Bayan Lepas, Pulau Pinang, 102 sex toys worth RM15,732 (S$4,433) were seized, while 46 units worth RM6,050 (S$1,705) were seized in Ipoh, Perak.

The raid in a shopping complex in Kuching, Sarawak, led to the seizure of 135 units of sex toys worth RM10,890.50 (S$3,069).

The ministry's Enforcement and Controls Division secretary, Nik Yusaimi Yussof, said there was a worrying surge in the public sale of sex toys in shopping complexes and also online.

Imported from China

The toys were sold between RM50 (S$14.10) and RM300 (S$84.50) and are suspected to be imported from China to meet local market demand.

"The sale of sex toys is prohibited in the country, while those who sold, imported or distributed them may face legal actions, as it contradicts the values and culture of our society," Nik Yusaimi said during a press conference.

The suspects were detained under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code for selling, distributing and possessing obscene materials.

"The ministry will intensify enforcement actions against the distribution and sale of sex toys nationwide, as sex toys are now being sold openly in cosmetic, health, and souvenir stores," he added.

The Home Ministry has seized items worth RM1.3 million (S$366,000) since 2023 till now.

The items are considered an offence under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 for eroding moral values.

Section 7(1) gives the ministry absolute discretion to ban media that is "in any manner prejudicial to or likely to be prejudicial to public order, morality, security", it was reported.

Top photo via BFM News via Malay Mail