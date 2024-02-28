M'sia High Commission in S'pore limiting consular cases to 70 a day

If you're planning to pay the Malaysia High Commission in Singapore a visit, you may want to go early.

70 a day

The Malaysia High Commission announced on its website and Facebook on Feb. 26, 2024 that it will limit the number of consular services to 70 per day from Feb. 27 onwards.

Consular services include renunciation, birth registration, marriage registration, document attestation, death registration, Certificate of Good Conduct, among others.

Queue numbers will be issued at the Malaysia High Commission's guard house from 8:00 am and are subject to availability.

The Malaysia High Commission is located at 301 Jervois Rd and is closed on weekends and public holidays.

Took some Singapore Malaysians by surprise

Facebook user, Gxf Cai, who commented on the Malaysia High Commission's Facebook post, said the queue numbers are allotted on a first-come-first-served basis.

Gxf Cai said he went to the Malaysia High Commission for three days in a row, from Feb. 26 to 28.

He said he was unaware of the 70-per-day limit on his second visit on Feb. 27 and got rejected.

He returned the next day at around 7:45am and said there was already a long queue and he had to wait around 30 minutes to get the queue number "49".

Another Facebook user, Zu Yi Tay, also criticised the Malaysia High Commission's handling of the matter.

1.13 million Malaysians in Singapore

A study looking into Malaysians in Singapore was conducted by the Malaysian government — the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) — in 2022 and published on Feb. 19, 2024.

DOSM is under the Malaysia Prime Minister’s Department and the Ministry of Economy.

The study did not state the number of participants.

Malaysia’s then-human resources minister V. Sivakumar had said in 2023 that there were 1.13 million Malaysian migrants in Singapore as of 2022, The Straits Times reported.

20 per cent of the participants were below 20 years old, 48 per cent between 25 and 39 years old, and 32 per cent were 40 years old and above.

46.2 per cent of the participants were Chinese, 40.2 per cent Malay, 11.3 per cent Indian.

38 per cent of the Malaysians in the study lived and worked in Singapore.

Of the remaining 62 per cent who lived in Singapore but were not employed, 47.4 per cent reported being in Singapore for business.

23.1 per cent, 17.1 per cent and 10.1 per cent of the remaining participants said they were either here for research and training, education, or married to a Singaporean respectively.

Two-thirds of the Malaysians, 66.7 per cent, living and working in Singapore earn a gross monthly salary of S$1,500 to S$3,599 a month.

18.5 per cent of Malaysians earn S$3,600 to S$9,999, about 1.2 per cent earn S$10,000 to S$17,999, and 0.2 per cent earn more than S$18,000 a month.

Top image from Adrian Chua/Google Maps