Back

M'sia man uses forklift to remove cars blocking his workshop near Batu Caves in Selangor

It typically attracts more visitors in the period leading up to Thaipusam.

Daniel Seow | February 02, 2024, 05:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Frustrated with a line of parked cars blocking the entrance to his shop, a Malaysian workshop owner used a forklift to haul them away.

This unorthodox approach was showcased in a TikTok video posted on Jan. 20 by user "Hasan Al Razak".

@hasanpomen769 nak berpesta boleh.. jangan la kacau org lain ye🤭 #thaipusam #batucaves #bengkelgombak #savvycorner #wmauto #fyp ♬ Cute - Aurel Surya Lie

'I have a business to run'

Hasan's profile states that he owns an automobile repair shop situated near Batu Caves in Selangor, Malaysia.

In the video, three cars parked side by side all but prevented access to his workshop.

Image from hasanpomen769 / TikTok.

Hasan claimed in a voiceover that the car's owners had parked there before heading up to the popular tourist destination.

"If you want to go to Batu Caves, go ahead but please don’t park in front of my workshop. I have a business to run," he said.

He then instructed his workers to remove the cars one by one using a forklift.

Which they did with practised ease.

GIF from hasanpomen769 / TikTok.

"These are the consequences of your actions. If there are dents all over your car, don’t get angry and blame me for it, okay?" Hasan added.

He indicated in a response to a comment that the space was designated as a loading area for industrial use, and not for parking.

Increased footfall leading up to Thaipusam

Hasan posted about this encounter during a period when Batu Caves typically experiences increased footfall.

The caves, home to a renowned Hindu temple and shrine, attracts throngs of worshippers and tourists leading up to the annual Thaipusam festival.

On Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, 2024 alone, around 1.75 million people visited the caves, a temple representative told The Star.

Mixed reactions from online users

Some users were opposed to Hasan's approach to dealing with the situation, especially as it might damage the cars.

A few accused him of "bullying minorities" or being "racist".

Screenshot of comment from hasanpomen769 / TikTok.

Screenshot of comment from hasanpomen769 / TikTok.

However, others were in support of Hasan's actions and felt the drivers deserved such treatment.

One pointed out that the drivers could have had the courtesy to indicate their contact number on the vehicle.

Screenshot of comment from hasanpomen769 / TikTok.

Screenshot of comment from hasanpomen769 / TikTok.

Another user jokingly commended Hasan for providing inspiration.

Screenshot of comment from hasanpomen769 / TikTok.

"I also have this problem every Friday and I don't know what to do. Thanks for the idea," the user wrote.

Top image from hasanpomen769 on TikTok.

Najib's 12-year jail term slashed in half by M'sian pardons board, fine reduced from S$59 million to S$14 million

The jail term is also dependent on whether he pays his fine.

February 02, 2024, 04:38 PM

S’pore woman films sambar stag galloping up close, implores public to be careful with wildlife

She estimated this particular stag to be about the size of a pony.

February 02, 2024, 04:21 PM

First look at Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in S'pore

Yer a wizard.

February 02, 2024, 04:20 PM

S'porean man, 49, arrested in Taiwan beauty salon for allegedly paying for illegal sex services

The salon had been recommended to him by locals.

February 02, 2024, 04:14 PM

S$1 to RM3.5418: S'pore dollar hits another high against M'sia ringgit

The previous record was set on Jan. 23, 2024.

February 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

Popular reformist Move Forward Party removes policy to amend Thai monarchy defamation law

The Constitutional Court ordered MFP not to attempt to amend or abolish the law on Jan. 31, 2024.

February 02, 2024, 03:50 PM

Very heavy traffic likely at S'pore-Malaysia checkpoints during CNY long weekend

It could take 3 hours to clear if travelling by vehicle.

February 02, 2024, 02:27 PM

Chinese New Year might be the most chaotic holiday in S’pore. Here’s how to make the best of it.

Rest a little easier with foodpanda.

February 02, 2024, 01:59 PM

S'pore party decor vendor goes MIA for 14-year-old girl's birthday after receiving S$350 payment

More than fifty guests showed up to an undecorated function room.

February 02, 2024, 01:26 PM

Orchard no-smoking zone now includes Somerset Skate Park, borders Killiney Rd & Exeter Rd

The zone will now cover the Somerset MRT station exit nearest to 111 Somerset, Exeter Road and Killiney Road. 

February 02, 2024, 01:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.