M'sia man uses forklift to remove cars blocking his workshop near Batu Caves in Selangor

Frustrated with a line of parked cars blocking the entrance to his shop, a Malaysian workshop owner used a forklift to haul them away.

This unorthodox approach was showcased in a TikTok video posted on Jan. 20 by user "Hasan Al Razak".

'I have a business to run'

Hasan's profile states that he owns an automobile repair shop situated near Batu Caves in Selangor, Malaysia.

In the video, three cars parked side by side all but prevented access to his workshop.

Hasan claimed in a voiceover that the car's owners had parked there before heading up to the popular tourist destination.

"If you want to go to Batu Caves, go ahead but please don’t park in front of my workshop. I have a business to run," he said.

He then instructed his workers to remove the cars one by one using a forklift.

Which they did with practised ease.

"These are the consequences of your actions. If there are dents all over your car, don’t get angry and blame me for it, okay?" Hasan added.

He indicated in a response to a comment that the space was designated as a loading area for industrial use, and not for parking.

Increased footfall leading up to Thaipusam

Hasan posted about this encounter during a period when Batu Caves typically experiences increased footfall.

The caves, home to a renowned Hindu temple and shrine, attracts throngs of worshippers and tourists leading up to the annual Thaipusam festival.

On Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, 2024 alone, around 1.75 million people visited the caves, a temple representative told The Star.

Mixed reactions from online users

Some users were opposed to Hasan's approach to dealing with the situation, especially as it might damage the cars.

A few accused him of "bullying minorities" or being "racist".

However, others were in support of Hasan's actions and felt the drivers deserved such treatment.

One pointed out that the drivers could have had the courtesy to indicate their contact number on the vehicle.

Another user jokingly commended Hasan for providing inspiration.

"I also have this problem every Friday and I don't know what to do. Thanks for the idea," the user wrote.

Top image from hasanpomen769 on TikTok.