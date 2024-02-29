Lawyer M Ravi charged, allegedly assaulted & harassed 9 people

Suspended lawyer M Ravi was charged on Feb. 29 with five counts of assault, six for harassment, one count of using criminal force on another person and another for committing an act of public nuisance.

According to The Straits Times (ST), these altercations involved seven men and two women.

Court documents did not mention the reasons for his actions against them.

What are his charges about?

Allegedly threw items at two men at KK Cheng Law

Ravi's first alleged altercation involved a man at the office of the law firm, KK Cheng Law at High Street Centre, on Nov. 22, 2021.

Ravi allegedly threw a remote control at the man, hitting his right wrist.

Ravi also purportedly assaulted a second man on the same day at the office by pushing his chest, grabbing his shirt and throwing a perfume bottle which hit him on the right shin.

Supposedly hurled vulgarities against most of his victims

In addition, Ravi allegedly insulted the second man.

He was also accused of hurling vulgarities at a third man on Dec. 21, 2021, at the carpark of Leville iSuites condominium along Ceylon Road.

On Jan. 22, 2022, Ravi supposedly insulted a woman with vulgarities at a shop along Joo Chiat Road.

This was followed by another incident on Feb. 11, 2022, when he allegedly slapped a fourth man on his left cheek at a bookstore along Upper Cross Street.

Allegedly pushed people and flipped a table at a temple

On Jul. 9, 2023, at the Sri Mariamman Temple, Ravi supposedly hurled vulgarities at a fifth man, shoved a sixth man and flipped a table.

Subsequently, on Jul. 11, 2023, he allegedly insulted a seventh man with vulgarities outside a restaurant along South Bridge Road, supposedly telling him to "return to India and Pakistan".

He is also accused of pushing a second woman outside the restaurant on the same day, causing her to suffer a laceration on her head when she fell.

Case adjourned to Mar. 4

For each charge of assault, Ravi can be jailed for up to two years, and fined up to S$5,000 for each charge.

For each charge of harassment, he can be jailed up to six months and fined up to S$5,000.

As for using criminal force on another person, he can be jailed up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or be subjected to both.

Meanwhile, for his charge of committing an act of public nuisance, he can be fined up to S$2,000.

Ravi had previously been jailed for 21 days after being found guilty of nine instances of contempt of court.

He was handed a five-year suspension in March 2023 for making "baseless" accusations against the Attorney-General (AG), prosecutors from the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), and the Law Society (LawSoc).

Top photo via M Ravi/Facebook