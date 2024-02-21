LTA catches 4 drivers providing illegal cross-border S'pore-M'sia chauffeur services

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) caught four drivers providing illegal cross-border chauffeur services between Singapore and Malaysia during a recent enforcement operation.

In a social media post on Feb. 21, LTA wrote: "We take these offences very seriously. For your own safety, do refrain from using such services."

The vehicles shown were largely boxy seven-seater types.

"Besides being illegal, the vehicles used may not be sufficiently insured against third party liabilities which could pose a serious problem for passengers should an accident occur," LTA added.

Drivers who are caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services, including cross-border services, without a valid public service vehicle licence can be fined up to S$3,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

The vehicle used may also be forfeited.

Such services are not new though.

According to Shin Min Daily News in December 2023, the provision of illegal chauffeured rides have been occurring with the hire-and-reward service typically listed on Facebook, Telegram, and Xiaohongshu.

Commuters can seek out drivers by listing their pick-up location, date, time and number of passengers.

Drivers can also advertise their rates.

As seen in Telegram groups still promoting hire-and-reward chauffeured rides, the going rate is about S$25 to S$35 per pax.

According to the Chinese news report, one of the users of the chauffeur service said she was travelling in a car with seven people in total.

LTA told Shin Min that only drivers with a public service vehicle licence are allowed to provide cross-border transport services.

LTA also said cross-border services found on social media are illegal, and urged members of the public to avoid using them.

From 2018 till end of 2023, a total of 44 drivers were caught using foreign-registered vehicles to provide cross-border passenger services.

A total of 13 have been charged in court, while another 27 have received stern warnings.

The remaining four cases are currently being investigated.

Out of those charged, 11 were slapped with fines ranging from S$1,400 to S$2,000.

Eight others had their vehicles confiscated.

Members of the public can report illegal chauffeur services via email or through the OneMotoring platform.

Top photos via LTA