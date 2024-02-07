First look: Louis Vuitton's chocolate store at Marina Bay Sands

Louis Vuitton's chocolaterie has just made its way out of France, with Singapore being the chain's first international outlet.

Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric features a stunning selection of chocolates, all embossed with the signature icons of their parent brand.

The store itself is almost museum-like, with chocolates displayed across its interior, akin to paintings in a gallery.

All their chocolates are also made with the highest quality ingredients, some farmed by chocolatier Maxime Frédéric himself. These include a unique variety of hazelnut, as well as eggs sourced from chickens he personally cultivated.

Some of the items that caught our eye include:

Chocolate Bar (S$30)

Monogram Flower (S$40)

Petula (S$230)

Yes, all of the above are made of chocolate.

Just in time for Valentine's

Among the selections offered is the Filled Heart Saint Valentine, a Valentine's Day exclusive launch. This is a set of five heart-shaped chocolates that come in three flavours: almond, hazelnut, and pistachio.

One box of five costs S$50.

Unfortunately, when Mothership visited during the late afternoon of Feb. 7, it was already sold out.

Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric

Address: Louis Vuitton Island Maison, 2 Bayfront Avenue, #B1-38/39, Singapore 018972

Opening hours: 11am to 11:30pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh.