First look: Louis Vuitton's chocolate store at Marina Bay Sands

First one outside of France.

Celeste Ng | February 07, 2024, 07:24 PM

Louis Vuitton's chocolaterie has just made its way out of France, with Singapore being the chain's first international outlet.

Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric features a stunning selection of chocolates, all embossed with the signature icons of their parent brand.

The store itself is almost museum-like, with chocolates displayed across its interior, akin to paintings in a gallery.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

All their chocolates are also made with the highest quality ingredients, some farmed by chocolatier Maxime Frédéric himself. These include a unique variety of hazelnut, as well as eggs sourced from chickens he personally cultivated.

Some of the items that caught our eye include:

Chocolate Bar (S$30)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Monogram Flower (S$40)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Petula (S$230)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Yes, all of the above are made of chocolate.

Just in time for Valentine's

Among the selections offered is the Filled Heart Saint Valentine, a Valentine's Day exclusive launch. This is a set of five heart-shaped chocolates that come in three flavours: almond, hazelnut, and pistachio.

Photo by Livia Soh.

One box of five costs S$50.

Unfortunately, when Mothership visited during the late afternoon of Feb. 7, it was already sold out.

Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric

Address: Louis Vuitton Island Maison, 2 Bayfront Avenue, #B1-38/39, Singapore 018972

Opening hours: 11am to 11:30pm, daily

Top photos by Livia Soh.

