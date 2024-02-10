Long queues at Woodlands checkpoint as people head to M'sia on CNY day 1

If you are heading to Malaysia today, you may need to brace yourself for long queues.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on their Facebook on Feb. 10, 2024 that there is heavy traffic at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

This traffic is due to tailback from Malaysia and delays are expected, ICA added.

According to Jalanow, the queue from Woodlands to Johor Bahru is about 58 minutes at 3:13pm.

At 10:26am, the Immigration Complex at Sultan Abu Bakar shared on Facebook that the traffic heading into Malaysia was "a little congested".

Sultan Abu Bakar Complex is located at the Second Link.

A picture uploaded online also showed the long queues within the complex.

Top images via Jalanow and Facebook