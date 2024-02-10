Back

Very long dragon graces Tampines HDB corridor to ring in Year of the Dragon

Massive effort.

Hannah Martens | February 10, 2024, 06:22 PM

To ring in the year of the dragon, one block in Singapore really went all out for their Chinese New Year decorations.

One resident decorated the entire corridor length across one floor at Tampines Street 72 with a long dragon.

The dragon, made out of waterproof cloth, is weaved through pillars of the building.

Sharing the pictures with Mothership, one reader wanted to highlight her neighbour's efforts for the dragon.

Photo via Mothership reader

Gif from video courtesy of Mothership reader

Speaking to Mothership, the reader shared that she felt quite excited and proud to see her neighbour’s work of art.

She also expressed her gratitude for the "fantastic effort" her neighbour, whom she has known for many years.

"His family has actually done up decorations for special occasions every year, but I thought his efforts should be especially recognised this time," she said.

Top photos via Mothership reader

