S'pore actors Lina Ng & Shaun Chen donate blood as O blood stock dips to critical levels

Local actors Lina Ng and Shaun Chen have responded to a call to donate blood as Group O blood stocks were at critical levels.

On Jan. 26, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced that Group O blood stocks have dipped due to "high usage of these blood types and lower than normal blood donor turnout since the beginning of 2024".

The stocks dipped below six days, below the minimum nine-day stockpile required to respond to emergencies.

"Doing my little bit"

On Jan. 31, Ng shared on her Instagram stories that she went to donate blood.

"Blood bank running low on O+ blood. Doing my little bit," the actress wrote, sharing a picture of her queue ticket at Bloodbank@Dhoby Ghaut.

In a follow-up Instagram story, Ng added that this was her first time donating blood in 24 years, as her last donation was in 2000.

"Please come and join me"

Mediacorp actor Shaun Chen has done the same.

On Feb. 1, the actor uploaded photos of himself donating his blood at Bloodbank@HSA.

"Hello, we need you here, please come and join me," Chen wrote in his caption.

Healthy individuals encouraged to donate blood

HSA and SRC encouraged healthy individuals with blood groups O+ and O- to come forward and donate blood.

Eligible donors have to be between the ages of 16 and 60 and weigh at least 45kg.

To check HSA's general eligibility criteria, click here.

