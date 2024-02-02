Less rain to fall on S'pore in 1st half of Feb. 2024

There will be fewer rainy days in Singapore in February 2024.

Drier weather conditions are expected in the first half of February, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore on Feb. 1.

Residents of Singapore can still expect short-duration thundery showers over some parts of the island on several afternoons.

Some days may be fair and warm, while windy days in the second week of the month are expected.

For the month of February, the total rainfall for the first half is predicted to be near average over most parts of the island.

During this period, northeast monsoon conditions will see the winds blowing mainly from the northwest or northeast.

33°C days still possible

Although short-duration showers are expected on some days, daily maximum temperatures may range between 33°C and 34°C due to less rain and cloud cover.

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C on a few days.

Above average rainfall in second half of January 2024

In the second fortnight of January 2024, thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

On a few days, the showers extended into the night.

The daily total rainfall of 146.2 mm recorded at Kallang on Jan. 24, 2024 was the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of the month.

The daily maximum temperatures ranged between 31°C and 34°C on most days in the second fortnight.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.8°C was recorded at Jurong West on Jan. 21, 2024 and at Admiralty on Jan. 22, 2024.

