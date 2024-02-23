Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP Sec-Gen over latest POFMA directive, Hazel Poa takes over

Leong Mun Wai has stepped down as Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to "take responsibility" for the POFMA Correction Direction he received on Feb. 15.

PSP announced this development via a Facebook post in the evening of Feb. 23.

The party said that Leong decided to step down from his post on Feb. 20.

Leong's fellow Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa was elected and took over the position of Secretary-General immediately on the same day.

Leong will remain a member of the party's Central Executive Committee.

PSP said that it accepted Leong's decision and "is proud that he has demonstrated accountability through his actions, not just words".

Leong was appointed as PSP's Sec-Gen on April 4 last year. Poa was appointed PSP's Vice Chairman at the same time.

Background

Leong was issued a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Correction Direction on Feb. 15 for a Facebook post which claimed that a West Coast couple did not receive any form of financial assistance from the public sector agencies concerning their daily expenses other than a Home Caregiving Grant.

Other false statements in his post include the claim that the couple's application for transport cost assistance was rejected, and another claim that the woman had nearly depleted her MediSave Account to pay for a leg operation.

Leong subsequently took down the post, explaining that he was "drawn in" by his conversation with the couple, not knowing that their account was not "the full picture".

"Accountability is important, and I hold myself accountable for the posts. I have since taken them down."

Top image credit: MCI/YouTube.