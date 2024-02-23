Back

Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP Sec-Gen over latest POFMA directive, Hazel Poa takes over

The party commended Leong for demonstrating accountability "through his actions, not just words".

Joshua Lee | February 23, 2024, 09:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Leong Mun Wai has stepped down as Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to "take responsibility" for the POFMA Correction Direction he received on Feb. 15.

PSP announced this development via a Facebook post in the evening of Feb. 23.

The party said that Leong decided to step down from his post on Feb. 20.

Leong's fellow Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa was elected and took over the position of Secretary-General immediately on the same day.

Leong will remain a member of the party's Central Executive Committee.

PSP said that it accepted Leong's decision and "is proud that he has demonstrated accountability through his actions, not just words".

Leong was appointed as PSP's Sec-Gen on April 4 last year. Poa was appointed PSP's Vice Chairman at the same time.

Background

Leong was issued a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Correction Direction on Feb. 15 for a Facebook post which claimed that a West Coast couple did not receive any form of financial assistance from the public sector agencies concerning their daily expenses other than a Home Caregiving Grant.

Other false statements in his post include the claim that the couple's application for transport cost assistance was rejected, and another claim that the woman had nearly depleted her MediSave Account to pay for a leg operation.

Leong subsequently took down the post, explaining that he was "drawn in" by his conversation with the couple, not knowing that their account was not "the full picture". 

"Accountability is important, and I hold myself accountable for the posts. I have since taken them down."

Top image credit: MCI/YouTube. 

Seoul-based S'porean singer Nat Ho releasing new song on Feb. 24

The song is based on the singer's own experiences living overseas.

February 23, 2024, 08:06 PM

Carousell fined S$58,000 over personal data leaks affecting over 2.6 million users

It will have to conduct a review of its internal processes and furnish a report to the Personal Data Protection Commission.

February 23, 2024, 07:17 PM

Putin says Biden 'rude' to call him 'crazy SOB' but Russia still prefers him as next US president

Putin said Biden's remark was an "adequate reaction" to previous comments.

February 23, 2024, 07:11 PM

S'pore traffic police to start using red-light cameras to catch speeding motorists

First time this is happening.

February 23, 2024, 06:26 PM

Chateraise to open its 1st 24-hour unmanned store in Bukit Batok

Yum.

February 23, 2024, 06:23 PM

NTUC survey: 85% of working caregivers in S’pore think flexible work arrangements will help them the most

Each working caregivers’ circumstances are unique.

February 23, 2024, 05:48 PM

How to survive the National Stadium crowd for Taylor Swift's S'pore concert

Don't say we never share.

February 23, 2024, 05:30 PM

Carousell to remove Taylor Swift S'pore concert ticket listings by Feb. 26

Scalpers, begone.

February 23, 2024, 05:28 PM

Bus travellers caught in human jam at Woodlands Checkpoint after panic alarm caused lockdown

Clearance resumed at 9am.

February 23, 2024, 04:56 PM

430 police reports lodged against firm involved in China-bound remittances, 2 staff investigated for suspected fraud

The firm decided to surrender its licence on Feb. 20, 2024.

February 23, 2024, 04:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.