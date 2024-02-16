Leong Mun Wai issued POFMA correction for false claims about assistance rendered to elderly couple in West Coast

The Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) office to issue a Correction Direction to Progress Singapore Party's secretary-general Leong Mun Wai.

The Correction Direction pertains to the Non-Constitency Member of Parliament (NCMP)'s Facebook and Instagram posts published on Feb. 12, 2024, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and government fact-checking site Factually.

The Online Citizen and Gutzy Asia were also handed Correction Directions for republishing Leong's posts on their social media platforms or website.

MSF said that the false statements made in Leong's posts "erode public trust" and "misled the public about the support that is available and provided to families who are in need".

Leong explained in a Facebook post that he was "drawn in" by his conversation with the couple at the time of his visit, "not knowing that this may not be the full picture".

False claims contained in Leong's posts

According to MSF, Leong's Feb. 12 posts, which he had since taken down, contained a photo of a husband-and-wife pair who stays in West Coast.

In the post caption, Leong wrongfully claimed that the couple did not receive any form of financial assistance from the public sector agencies concerning their daily expenses other than a Home Caregiving Grant.

Additionally, MSF said Leong's post included a false statement that the couple had applied to a public sector agency for assistance with their transport costs, but their application was rejected.

With regard to the woman identified, Leong had wrongfully stated that she had used up most of the funds in her MediSave Account to pay for an operation on her leg and stopped attending physiotherapy sessions because she had to pay the hospital S$100 for each session.

Husband, 60, and wife, 55, received various aids and support

Contrary to Leong's claims, MSF said that the couple currently receives financial assistance for their daily expenses from various public sector agencies and community partners, including the South West Community Development Council Utilities Vouchers and NTUC supermarket vouchers from the People's Association (PA).

Together with a monthly aid of S$300 cash from a temple, the couple receives a total of around S$830 per month in cash and vouchers.

Since 2021, they have received approximately S$39,000 in cash and vouchers from various public sector agencies and community partners, including S$21,000 in ComCare assistance from May 2021 to April 2023.

Currently, the couple have more than S$100,000 in total in both their CPF Retirement Accounts, with the woman receiving a lump sum CPF payout of S$5,000 in April 2023.

Wife had over S$60,000 in MediSave account as of Feb. 12, 2024

With regard to the wife, MSF said she was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) for an operation on her fractured ankle in June 2023, and her hospital bill amounted to around S$8,580.

After government subsidies of about S$6,300, MediShield Life, and MediSave, her remaining bill amount was about S$240.

Upon paying her bill, the woman had more than S$60,000 left in her MediSave account.

She still had more than S$60,000 in her MediSave account as of Feb. 12, 2024, the day Leong published his social media posts, shared MSF.

Wife did not have to pay out-of-pocket cash for physiotherapy sessions

Separately, MSF added that the woman's outpatient physiotherapy sessions at NTFGH, which cost around S$25 per session after government subsidies, were also fully covered by MediFund.

This means she did not have to pay any cash out-of-pocket for those sessions.

MSF said the woman will continue receiving full MediFund assistance for her outpatient bills until June 2024, at which point her eligibility for MediFund will be re-assessed.

Couple received public transport vouchers and non-financial support

In terms of support in public transport costs, the couple has received public transport vouchers in the Public Transport Voucher exercises in 2021, 2022, and 2023, according to Factually.

Additionally, the man has also been receiving subsidised medical escort and transport services from community care providers since 2021.

When his wife fractured her ankle, the Silver Generation Office offered to refer her to subsidised medical escort and transport services, but she declined the offer, said MSF.

A PA officer also visited the couple regularly, ferried them for hospital visits, bought meals for them when they could not leave their house, and helped them run errands.

Leong's false statements "erode public trust", misleading: MSF

MSF emphasised that the ministry and other government agencies "are committed to continuing their support for families who are in need".

Those who need social assistance or know someone who does can visit the ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assitance website, call the ComCare Hotline at 1800-222-0000, or visit their nearest Social Service Office (locator here).

Leong removed social media posts

In a follow-up Facebook post published on Feb. 15, 2024, Leong said he had since removed his Facebook and Instagram posts regarding the couple.

He added that he was "drawn in" by his conversation with them at the time of his visit, "not knowing that this may not be the full picture".

Leong also said he was "thankful" that the government has given help to this couple and that the PSP will "continue to lend a hand to those in need".

"Accountability is important, and I hold myself accountable for the posts. I have since taken them down."

