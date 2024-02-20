K-pop singer Lee Hi to perform at Marquee S'pore on Mar. 16

South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Hayi, better known by her stage name Lee Hi, will be performing live at Marquee Nightclub on Mar.16 at 11pm.

The performance will last 40 minutes.

There will also be an exclusive meet-and-greet session, where fans will be able to snap photos with her in the green room.

Ticketing details

Early tickets to the event are now on sale and can be purchased here:

Ladies general admission: S$80

Gentlemen general admission: S$90

Exclusive meet-and-greet: S$150

Prices exclude booking fee and GST.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door on Mar. 16 at S$100, which includes one house pour.

Doors open at 10pm.

Ticketholders are advised to arrive by 11:30pm.

More about the artiste

The 27-year-old songstress was last in Singapore in May 2023 for Tiger's "Twist to the Night Festival".

She is known for songs like "Only" and "Red Lipstick".

Top photos from Lee Hayi's Instagram page