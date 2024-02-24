Back

Le Matin Patisserie at ION Orchard closes after a year, last day on Feb. 29, 2024

The store said it is bidding farewell to its "current form".

Zi Shan Kow | February 24, 2024, 11:34 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Le Matin Patisserie at ION Orchard will be closing down.

Its last day will be on Feb. 29.

Announced closure on social media

Started by Singaporean chef Mohamed Al-Matin, the patisserie is known for its pastry boxes and savoury European pastries.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 23, Matin and his team expressed their gratitude towards their patrons, supporters and corporate partners over the past years.

"After much reflection and consideration, we have made the decision to bid farewell to Le Matin Patisserie in its current form."

Adding that the decision to "embark on a new chapter" did not "come lightly", Le Matin Patisserie said they remain committed to "pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation and creativity".

At the end of the post, they wrote: "Thank you for being a part of this chapter in our story. We will meet again soon with something new and exciting, À bientôt!"

Business' first permanent store

Le Matin Patisserie started out as an online business in 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The brick-and-mortar cafe opened at ION Orchard on Feb. 1, 2023 after the patisserie held pop-ups at Paragon and Robinson Road.

35-year-old Matin, a graduate from Le Cordon Bleu in Sydney, had worked in various Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, including top-ranking Noma in Copenhagen, before he started his online business.

Le Matin Patisserie @ ION Orchard

Address: ION Orchard #B2-49, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Top images via Le Matin Patisserie.

MOE: Teachers do not impose own views nor support any party when covering Israel-Hamas conflict in curriculum

Parents expressed discontent on social media regarding the lesson content and what is being taught to their children about the conflict.

February 24, 2024, 12:52 PM

S$12 million Hong Bao Toto prize on Feb. 23 split among 4 winners

So. Much. Huat.

February 24, 2024, 10:33 AM

Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP Sec-Gen over latest POFMA directive, Hazel Poa takes over

The party commended Leong for demonstrating accountability "through his actions, not just words".

February 23, 2024, 09:06 PM

Seoul-based S'porean singer Nat Ho releasing new song on Feb. 24

The song is based on the singer's own experiences living overseas.

February 23, 2024, 08:06 PM

Carousell fined S$58,000 over personal data leaks affecting over 2.6 million users

It will have to conduct a review of its internal processes and furnish a report to the Personal Data Protection Commission.

February 23, 2024, 07:17 PM

Putin says Biden 'rude' to call him 'crazy SOB' but Russia still prefers him as next US president

Putin said Biden's remark was an "adequate reaction" to previous comments.

February 23, 2024, 07:11 PM

S'pore traffic police to start using red-light cameras to catch speeding motorists

First time this is happening.

February 23, 2024, 06:26 PM

Chateraise to open its 1st 24-hour unmanned store in Bukit Batok

Yum.

February 23, 2024, 06:23 PM

NTUC survey: 85% of working caregivers in S’pore think flexible work arrangements will help them the most

Each working caregivers’ circumstances are unique.

February 23, 2024, 05:48 PM

How to survive the National Stadium crowd for Taylor Swift's S'pore concert

Don't say we never share.

February 23, 2024, 05:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.