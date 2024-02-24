Le Matin Patisserie at ION Orchard closes after a year, last day on Feb. 29, 2024

Le Matin Patisserie at ION Orchard will be closing down.

Its last day will be on Feb. 29.

Announced closure on social media

Started by Singaporean chef Mohamed Al-Matin, the patisserie is known for its pastry boxes and savoury European pastries.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 23, Matin and his team expressed their gratitude towards their patrons, supporters and corporate partners over the past years.

"After much reflection and consideration, we have made the decision to bid farewell to Le Matin Patisserie in its current form."

Adding that the decision to "embark on a new chapter" did not "come lightly", Le Matin Patisserie said they remain committed to "pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation and creativity".

At the end of the post, they wrote: "Thank you for being a part of this chapter in our story. We will meet again soon with something new and exciting, À bientôt!"

Business' first permanent store

Le Matin Patisserie started out as an online business in 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The brick-and-mortar cafe opened at ION Orchard on Feb. 1, 2023 after the patisserie held pop-ups at Paragon and Robinson Road.

35-year-old Matin, a graduate from Le Cordon Bleu in Sydney, had worked in various Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, including top-ranking Noma in Copenhagen, before he started his online business.

Le Matin Patisserie @ ION Orchard

Address: ION Orchard #B2-49, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Top images via Le Matin Patisserie.