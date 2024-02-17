Kim Jong Un's sister: There's no reason why North Korea can't be closer to Japan if certain conditions are met

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said that there is no reason why the country cannot become closer to Japan if certain conditions are met.

These include Japan casting off its "bad habit of unreasonably pulling up DPRK over its legitimate right to self-defence" and refraining from laying "such a stumbling block as the already settled abduction issue" in the way of "mending" their bilateral relations.

If these conditions are met, "the day when Prime Minister [Fumio Kishida] visits Pyongyang might come," stated Yo Jong.

According to North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency, Yo Jong issued the statement above on the night of Feb. 15, 2024.

She currently holds several official titles and positions within the North Korean government, including acting as the vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

The statement also highlighted that these are Yo Jong's personal views but not the official comment on the relations between the two countries.

What is this "abduction issue"?

For those wondering, the abduction issue has been a contentious point between Japan and North Korea for decades.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, at least 17 Japanese citizens were abducted by North Korea during the 1970s and 1980s.

In 2002, North Korea admitted that it had abducted Japanese citizens and apologised.

The country also promised to prevent any further recurrences in the Japan-DPRK Pyongyang Declaration signed that year, and five abductees returned to Japan in October 2002.

However, North Korea has not accounted for the remaining abductees despite committed to doing so, according to the foreign affairs ministry of Japan.

The issue remains unresolved for the Japanese government to this day, preventing the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

Why did Yo Jong issue her statement?

Yo Jong's statement came six days after Kishida said that the Japanese government would "boldly change the status quo" with regard to the abduction issue during the Budget Committee meeting of the House of Representatives on Feb. 9, reported NHK.

Kishida also added that his administration is "constantly making efforts through various channels" and vowed to give their "utmost efforts to bring in results", including working towards the prompt return of all abduction victims.

While Yo Jong said she saw Kishida's speech above as a "positive" one, she cautioned that North Korea must watch out for and discern Kishida's "ulterior intentions" in the future.

She also emphasised that North Korea's state leadership still has no intention of "repairing the DPRK-Japan relations" or interest in building contact.

Japan's response to Yo Jong's statement

At a press conference held after a cabinet meeting on Feb. 16, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the cabinet is aware of Yo Jong's statement, reported NHK.

However, the cabinet would like to refrain from commenting further, including providing any evaluations, as "it may affect future negotiations", said Hayashi.

Hayashi also refuted Yo Jong's claim that the abduction issue had already been resolved, according to Asahi News.

"As a country, our policy remains unchanged in aiming to resolve various issues, such as the abduction issue, nuclear weapons, and missiles, comprehensively based on the Japan-DPRK Pyongyang Declaration," added Hayashi.

