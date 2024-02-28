S'porean streamer Kiaraakitty banned from going back to Taiwan for 5 years

Singaporean Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty has been banned from Taiwan, the island's immigration department said in a statement on Feb. 27.

This was after she was found to have staged an egg attack on herself while there, with the help of a man dressed as a woman.

Taiwan's Central News Agency, citing the immigration department, reported on Tuesday that Cheng and her assistant had left the island and would not be allowed to enter Taiwan for up to five years.

The immigration department stated that foreigners can visit Taiwan as tourists but would not be allowed to engage in illegal activities.

"If cases similar to those that undermine social harmony and stability are found to be true after investigation, law enforcement will be implemented and severe punishment will be imposed," the statement said.

About the incident

KiaraaKitty, whose name is Cheng Wing Yee, was seen in a Feb. 9 Twitch livestream being pelted by eggs by a person in a dress.

At that time, she was in Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung.

Kiaraakitty was heard in the video shouting at her attacker.

The person who threw the eggs could be heard telling her to stay away from her husband.

Kiaraakitty said the attack was due to her OnlyFans content.

A 1-minute snippet of the egg-throwing incident can be viewed here.

She had been in Taiwan since early February.

It was not reported when she and her accomplice left the island.

Her social media activity indicated she was still in Taiwan on Feb. 25.

Cheng had told Taiwanese news reporters on Feb. 10 that she had reported the incident to the police.

The Kaohsiung police said on Feb. 11 that no report was made.

Police investigations revealed that the attacker was Cheng's 32-year-old Singaporean male assistant.

The motive for the gimmick was to gain attention, Taiwanese media reported.

The Kaohsiung police asked the Singaporean woman to issue a public apology.

Cheng subsequently admitted in a Feb. 24 livestream that the video was a prank and apologised for her actions, while saying she just wanted "to be funny".

