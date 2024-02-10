S$88++ 8-course plant-based lunch omakase at Tanjong Pagar

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Tucked away in Tras Street is Ki Su, the newest omakase experience in town.

Ki Su offers a plant-based omakase dining experience for its customers.

The 28-seater restaurant is the brainchild of the team behind Joie by Dozo, a vegetarian fine dining restaurant at Orchard.

Its lunch menu features an eight-course meal from S$88++, while its ten-course dinner menu is priced at S$168++.

While Ki Su primarily offers plant-based options, some items may contain alliums and eggs.

Mothership understands that diners can let the restaurant know of one's dietary restrictions and the restaurant may tweak the items on the menu to cater to the diner's needs.

S$88++ lunch omakase

The eight-course lunch omakase consists of:

Appetisers

Nigiri sushi (three types)

Truffle pâté

Yakimono

Golden temaki

Entrée

Soup

Dessert

Here's a look at what we had:

Appetisers

Avocado Taco

Starting with the appetisers, the Avocado Taco features a shell made from chickpea flour, with avocado puree and house-made plant-based ikura (fish roe).

Egg Yolk Toast with Air Flown Tonburi Caviar

Served alongside the avocado taco, the egg yolk sous vide here is sandwiched between two pieces of light and crispy buttered toast, topped with tonburi caviar and gold flakes.

Main courses

Nigiri Sushi

Kickstarting the main courses is this trio of nigiri sushi, featuring eggplant, capsicum and shimeiji mushrooms respectively.

Truffle Pâté

This third course features a glorious truffle spread atop of lightly buttered toast.

Yakimono

Following the truffle pâté is the yakimono, a charcoal-grilled skewer comprising a cherry tomato and enoki mushrooms wrapped in beancurd skin, and then glazed with soy sauce.

Golden Temaki

The Golden Temaki is a seaweed hand roll consisting of maitake mushrooms and egg yolk, topped with gold flakes.

Entrée

The entrée features monkey head mushrooms, complemented by a truffle mashed potato and Ki Su's homemade black pepper sauce made with vegetable stock.

Soup

To cleanse the palate, a leek-infused soup is served for the penultimate course, comprising a flower-shapped baby cabbage, red dates and notes of yuzu.

Dessert

Wrapping up the meal, the dessert features a pistachio mousse, served atop a caramelly almond and walnut base. This is then topped with matcha cookie crumbs, watercress leaves and a homemade corn biscuit, served with a side of honeydew.

Ki Su

Address: 60 Tras Street, #01-01, Singapore 078999

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm (last order at 2pm) and 6pm to 10pm (last order at 9pm) on Mondays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

