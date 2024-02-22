Back

88 Katong Laksa giving away 50 bowls of laksa to seniors on Feb. 23, 2024, sponsored by anonymous customer

So sweet.

Ilyda Chua | February 22, 2024, 02:55 PM

88 Katong Laksa will give away 50 bowls of laksa to senior citizens on Feb. 23 between 12pm and 2pm.

The free bowls were sponsored by an anonymous customer, according to a post by owner Charlie Soh on Facebook group Hawkers United.

Distribution will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

Set up by elderly hawkers

The stall was set up by Soh and his wife, Irene.

In 2022, it was reported that Soh had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and decided to set up the hawker stall so his wife could support herself after his death.

Doctors had told him that he had only a year left to live.

However, it appears that he is still alive and well.

On Feb. 15, he posted on Facebook sharing that he had successfully undergone an operation the day before — his ninth — and that he was recuperating.

Repeat event

It's not the first time that the stall has held such events.

Last March, it gave away 40 bowls of laksa to senior citizens, also sponsored by an anonymous customer.

And in November, a customer sponsored 100 bowls in celebration of her birthday.

88 Katong Laksa

Address: Blk 79 Circuit Road Hawker Center #01-49

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm

