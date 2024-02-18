Kampong Gelam to hold its largest & longest-running Ramadan bazaar from Mar. 2 - Apr. 5, 2024

The annual Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Glam will make a return to the heritage precinct for 34 days this year, from Mar. 2 to Apr. 5, and operate from 2pm to 11pm daily.

There will be more than 100 stalls stretching along Kandahar Street, Muscat Street, and Baghdad Street at the upcoming event.

About 80 of these stalls will be selling food and beverages (F&B) while the rest will be retail vendors.

Together with its extended duration, this number of stalls will make the upcoming bazaar by far the largest and longest-running iteration of the event in its history.

The organiser of the bazaar, One Kampong Gelam, said it is expecting to see about 700,000 visitors during this year's event.

What to expect

Besides food trucks and vendors like Broti and Kream, visitors to this year's Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Glam can expect to see live cooking shows and performances by Singaporean and Malaysian artistes, including Taufik Batisah, Tomok, and Alif Satar.

Additionally, in celebration of its bicentennial in 2024, the Sultan Mosque will be cast with light projections of archival images highlighting key moments from its history every Friday to Sunday from 7:30pm.

On Mar. 23, Arab Street will be closed for the mass iftar, which has an estimated attendance of 1,500 individuals, including charity beneficiaries.

The public will soon be able to purchase their tables at the iftar, and part of the proceeds will go to Sultan Mosque and its beneficiary groups.

Keeping prices affordable for vendors and consumers

According to One Kampong Gelam, the stall rental prices for this year's Ramadan bazaar will be kept to a maximum of S$13,800 for F&B vendors and S$3,500 for retail vendors.

This cap will help keep the bazaar affordable for both vendors and consumers amidst rising costs, the chairman of One Kampong Gelam Zaki Ma'arof told the media at a Feb. 16 press conference.

As of Feb. 16, two weeks before the start of the event, all retail spaces and 80 per cent of the F&B stalls at the upcoming bazaar have been rented out, revealed the organiser.

