Jewel Changi Airport having free Taylor Swift singalong event & giving out friendship bracelets on Mar. 1

Enchanted.

Lee Wei Lin | February 15, 2024, 10:23 AM

Changi Airport Group (CAG) is going the extra mile for Swifties.

Fans of Taylor Swift are invited to participate in what they expect to be the “largest Swifties event in Singapore” to date on Mar. 1 — a day before the superstar's first show here.

Apart from having a singalong session to some of Swift's biggest hits, CAG will also be giving away friendship bracelets, along with a pack of beads, to all attendees.

In case you're wondering, while the event will be a ticketed one, there will be no entry fee involved.

Also, in case you're wondering, Swift is not scheduled to make an appearance.

The festivities will take place from 7:30pm at the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel. The session is expected to end at 10pm.

Those interested in attending will have to do the following:

  1. Register your interest at this website by Feb. 18, 11:59pm

  2. Check your inbox on Feb. 19 for an email from CAG, which will contain a link for you to secure your tickets

As tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, receiving the link in your email inbox does not guarantee a spot for the event.

A ticket is required for each participant, including children. Swifties from the age of seven will be allowed into the event, but those under 12 will have to be accompanied by an adult.

