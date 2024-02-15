New tonkatsu place at Raffles City serves beef cutlets at S$19.80, katsu sandos at S$9.80

Singaporeans are spoilt for choice when it comes to dining options.

Our connectedness with the world and exposure to global food trends means that we can taste various flavours and cuisines from many different countries, all without leaving our little island.

One way to narrow down potential dining options is to choose something that you wouldn’t normally cook at home.

This is where Itacho Tonkatsu comes in, offering expertly fried cutlets and other dishes.

Itacho Tonkatsu’s menu and prices have been carefully curated to offer a range of items at different prices, with set meals starting from S$12.80.

The restaurant said this is so customers can enjoy “premium dining experiences without straining their budgets.”

Deep fried beef katsu (gyukatsu)

One of the unique menu offerings at the newly-opened Tonkatsu restaurant is deep fried beef katsu (gyukatsu).

Itacho Tonkatsu’s rendition of this less-common Japanese dish is priced at S$19.80.

The dish features a thick slice of premium beef from New Zealand, which is battered and deep fried.

The end result is meat that is crispy on the outside while being tender on the inside — as deep fried food should be.

Three meat options for tonkatsu

Itacho Tonkatsu offers three different types of meat for their tonkatsu sets.

First up, there are the Pork Loin and the Pork Fillet sets, both using premium pork from Australia.

Pork loin tends to be juicer and tastier, as it is a fattier cut, while fillet tends to be leaner.

The Pork Loin set is priced at S$13.80.

While the Pork Fillet set is priced at S$18.80.

There’s also the even more premium option of the Japanese Pork Loin Set, which features premium white pork from Japan.

This one’s priced at S$26.80.

For a lighter bite, there’s the option of a katsu sando: A tender pork cutlet sandwiched between soft white bread and served with tangy sauce. It’s priced at S$9.80.

Non-pork dishes

Itacho Tonkatsu has a range of non-pork dishes to accommodate different dining preferences.

There’s the Jumbo Prawn and Seafood Katsu Set (S$21.80), which includes prawn, two scallops, and Kisu fish.

For S$4 more, the Jumbo Prawn and Oyster with Scallop Katsu Set (S$25.80) includes prawn, two scallops, and oyster as well.

To wash it all down, you might need a Hot Sake (S$9.80), or a draft beer from Suntory or Sapporo (S$10.50).

Canned drinks like Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fuze Lemon Tea, and Fuze Green Tea are priced at S$3.20, while Apple Juice, Lime Juice are S$3.80.

One can also get hot or cold Green Tea at S$1.50.

Sushi, sides, and dessert

Itacho Tonkatsu also offers a range of sushi rolls and side dishes for extra-hungry diners, or those who might prefer non-fried options.

The Spicy Salmon with Tenkasu Roll (S$15.20) is topped with tenkasu, crunchy bits of deep fried batter.

Here are some other sushi and side dishes:

Deep Fried Gyoza with Green Tea Salt (S$5.50)

California Roll (S$9.70)

Tiger Prawn Roll (S$13.20)

Whole Grilled Squid (S$21, or S$11 for a half serving)

Salmon Sushi (2pcs for S$3.80)

Salmon Sashimi (S$5.70) and Fatty Salmon Sashimi (S$7.20)

Chicken Oyako Don (S$12)

Vegetable Tempura (S$8)

Potato Salad (S$6)

Dessert options include Strawberry Cream Daifuku with Red Bean and Cream, or Strawberry Green Tea Daifuku with Red Bean and Cream.

Both are priced at S$3.80.

Interactive dining experience

The 70-seater restaurant has a section where customers can peer through a glass panel into the kitchen where the food is being deep fried by Itacho Tonkatsu’s skilled chefs.

The restaurant includes both regular seats, as well as high tables, making for a relaxed and casual atmosphere.

Opening promotion

Itacho Tonkatsu is offering a free Norwegian fresh Salmon Sashimi (U.P. S$5.70) with any order of a set meal until the end of February.

Itacho Tonkatsu

Address: Raffles City Shopping Centre, #B1-63/64, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 11:30am to 10pm

11:30am to 10pm Friday: 11am to 10:30pm

11am to 10:30pm Saturday: 11am to 10:30pm

11am to 10:30pm Sunday: 11am to 10pm

Do note that last orders must be placed 30 minutes before closing time.

