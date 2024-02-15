Back

New tonkatsu place at Raffles City serves beef cutlets at S$19.80, katsu sandos at S$9.80

Who says you can’t taste pictures?

| Nigel Chua | Sponsored | February 15, 2024, 12:00 PM

Events

Singaporeans are spoilt for choice when it comes to dining options.

Our connectedness with the world and exposure to global food trends means that we can taste various flavours and cuisines from many different countries, all without leaving our little island.

One way to narrow down potential dining options is to choose something that you wouldn’t normally cook at home.

This is where Itacho Tonkatsu comes in, offering expertly fried cutlets and other dishes.

Itacho Tonkatsu’s menu and prices have been carefully curated to offer a range of items at different prices, with set meals starting from S$12.80.

The restaurant said this is so customers can enjoy “premium dining experiences without straining their budgets.”

Deep fried beef katsu (gyukatsu)

One of the unique menu offerings at the newly-opened Tonkatsu restaurant is deep fried beef katsu (gyukatsu).

Itacho Tonkatsu’s rendition of this less-common Japanese dish is priced at S$19.80.

Beef Katsu Set: $19.80. Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

The dish features a thick slice of premium beef from New Zealand, which is battered and deep fried.

The end result is meat that is crispy on the outside while being tender on the inside — as deep fried food should be.

Three meat options for tonkatsu

Itacho Tonkatsu offers three different types of meat for their tonkatsu sets.

First up, there are the Pork Loin and the Pork Fillet sets, both using premium pork from Australia.

Pork loin tends to be juicer and tastier, as it is a fattier cut, while fillet tends to be leaner.

The Pork Loin set is priced at S$13.80.

Pork Loin Set (Premium Pork from Australia): S$13.80. Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

While the Pork Fillet set is priced at S$18.80.

Pork Fillet Set (Premium Pork from Australia): S$18.80. Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

There’s also the even more premium option of the Japanese Pork Loin Set, which features premium white pork from Japan.

This one’s priced at S$26.80.

Japanese Pork Loin Set (Premium White Pork from Japan): $26.80. Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

For a lighter bite, there’s the option of a katsu sando: A tender pork cutlet sandwiched between soft white bread and served with tangy sauce. It’s priced at S$9.80.

Pork Katsu Sando (S$9.80). Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

Non-pork dishes

Itacho Tonkatsu has a range of non-pork dishes to accommodate different dining preferences.

There’s the Jumbo Prawn and Seafood Katsu Set (S$21.80), which includes prawn, two scallops, and Kisu fish.

Jumbo Prawn and Seafood Katsu Set (premium seafood imported from Japan): $21.80. Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

For S$4 more, the Jumbo Prawn and Oyster with Scallop Katsu Set (S$25.80) includes prawn, two scallops, and oyster as well.

To wash it all down, you might need a Hot Sake (S$9.80), or a draft beer from Suntory or Sapporo (S$10.50).

Canned drinks like Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fuze Lemon Tea, and Fuze Green Tea are priced at S$3.20, while Apple Juice, Lime Juice are S$3.80.

One can also get hot or cold Green Tea at S$1.50.

Sushi, sides, and dessert

Itacho Tonkatsu also offers a range of sushi rolls and side dishes for extra-hungry diners, or those who might prefer non-fried options.

The Spicy Salmon with Tenkasu Roll (S$15.20) is topped with tenkasu, crunchy bits of deep fried batter.

Spicy Salmon with Tenkatsu Roll: S$15.20. Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

Here are some other sushi and side dishes:

  • Deep Fried Gyoza with Green Tea Salt (S$5.50)

  • California Roll (S$9.70)

  • Tiger Prawn Roll (S$13.20)

  • Whole Grilled Squid (S$21, or S$11 for a half serving)

  • Salmon Sushi (2pcs for S$3.80)

  • Salmon Sashimi (S$5.70) and Fatty Salmon Sashimi (S$7.20)

  • Chicken Oyako Don (S$12)

  • Vegetable Tempura (S$8)

  • Potato Salad (S$6)

Dessert options include Strawberry Cream Daifuku with Red Bean and Cream, or Strawberry Green Tea Daifuku with Red Bean and Cream.

Both are priced at S$3.80.

Interactive dining experience

The 70-seater restaurant has a section where customers can peer through a glass panel into the kitchen where the food is being deep fried by Itacho Tonkatsu’s skilled chefs.

The restaurant includes both regular seats, as well as high tables, making for a relaxed and casual atmosphere.

Itacho Tonkatsu at B1 of Raffles City Shopping Centre. Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

Bar seats at Itacho Tonkatsu. Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

Opening promotion

Itacho Tonkatsu is offering a free Norwegian fresh Salmon Sashimi (U.P. S$5.70) with any order of a set meal until the end of February.

Norwegian fresh Salmon Sashimi (U.P. S$5.70). Photo courtesy of Itacho Tonkatsu.

Itacho Tonkatsu

Address: Raffles City Shopping Centre, #B1-63/64, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103

Opening hours

  • Monday to Thursday: 11:30am to 10pm

  • Friday: 11am to 10:30pm

  • Saturday: 11am to 10:30pm

  • Sunday: 11am to 10pm

Do note that last orders must be placed 30 minutes before closing time.

Find out more about Itacho Tonkatsu here, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

This sponsored article by Itacho Tonkatsu made this writer very hungry.

Top images via Itacho Tonkatsu

