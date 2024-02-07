Back

Istana CNY open house on Feb. 12, free entry for S'poreans & PRs

Happening from 8:30am to 6pm.

Seri Mazliana | February 07, 2024, 12:07 PM

Events

The Istana will hold its first open house for 2024 from 8:30am to 6pm on Monday, Feb. 12 to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Entry to the Istana is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs).

Other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of S$20 for adults and S$10 for children aged four to 12.

Dance and musical performances

According to an Istana press release on Feb. 6, visitors can expect to be entertained by a wide variety of dance and musical performances.

These include multicultural dances, local renditions of pop songs and groups performing on traditional Chinese instruments, such as the dizi, pi pa and guzheng.

Performers include students and members from Lasalle College of the Arts, University of the Arts Singapore, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), Sheng Hong Arts Institute, Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre, Taman Jurong Community Club and others.

There will also be food vendors and merchandise booths at the open house. Only cashless payments via credit and debit cards and QR codes will be accepted.

Activities and guided tours

Visitors can also enjoy other activities like Chinese calligraphy onsite.

There will also be guided tours of the Istana main building, which will be conducted from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Selected function rooms will be open for participants, where they can view state gifts that have been presented to Singapore’s leaders over the years.

Nature lovers are also offered the option to join the Nature Guided Tour from 10am to 4pm, for a peek into the Istana’s flora and fauna. Additional fees apply for these guided tours.

Self-guided tours are also available.

The Istana Heritage Gallery, located in the Istana Park, will also be open from 8.30am to 6pm. Entry is free for all visitors.

The open house is subject to weather conditions and may be restricted, suspended or cancelled.

All proceeds from entrance fees, guided tours and the President’s Challenge merchandise booth will go towards charities supported by the President’s Challenge.

Top photo from The Istana

