Back

US Air Force serviceman sets himself on fire in front of Israel embassy in Washington DC

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed the man was an active duty airman.

Emily Williams | February 26, 2024, 04:49 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A U.S. Air Force serviceman set himself on fire in front of Washington D.C.'s Israeli embassy, reported the New York Times.

On Feb. 25, Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty airman, walked up to the gates of the Israeli embassy and lit himself on fire.

Bushnell's act of protest was related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed on Feb. 25 that the man was an active-duty airman, according to NYT.

A video posted on streaming platform Twitch, which has since been removed, allegedly depicted the incident.

An independent journalist named Talia Jane has since posted a blurred version of the protest on X (formerly known as Twitter), reportedly with the permission of Bushnell's loved ones.

"I will no longer be complicit in genocide"

In the video, he identified himself as "Aaron Bushnell...an active-duty member of the United States Air Force" as he walked towards the driveway of the embassy in Washington D.C.

Speaking to the camera, he said he would "no longer be complicit in genocide" and that he was going to do an "extreme act of protest".

He was then seen dousing himself in liquid from a water bottle, while officers asked: "Hi, sir, can I help you?"

Then, the man set himself alight whilst repeatedly yelling "Free Palestine".

The officers could be heard calling for fire extinguishers.

Allegedly succumbed to injuries

Emergency services told Washington Post that Bushnell was taken to hospital in a "life-threatening" condition.

He has since allegedly succumbed to his injuries, according to Jane. However, other media did not confirm whether Bushnell had died.

This is the second act of self-immolation in front of an Israeli embassy in the U.S. since the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Top images from @revmahoney/X and @taliaotg/X

About 200 evacuated from Sengkang Bellewaters condo due to mattress on fire at 13th storey unit

One person fell and suffered a cut.

February 26, 2024, 04:41 PM

MBS has Taylor Swift merch booth, fountain show & exhibition from Feb. 28 - Mar. 13, 2024

Lots of things going on.

February 26, 2024, 04:10 PM

MBS giving away Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets

Wew.

February 26, 2024, 04:10 PM

Over 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor in 2023, bulk of them S'poreans

Singaporeans love going to Johor Bahru.

February 26, 2024, 03:16 PM

M'sia woman in Kelantan buys 'doughnut' for her child, gets burger bun with jam instead

It had a hole poked in the middle.

February 26, 2024, 02:36 PM

FairPrice: Bukit Merah Central outlet travellator handrails 'immediately sanitised' after person seen riding on it

The incident occurred on Feb. 23.

February 26, 2024, 01:45 PM

JB hit-&-run: S'pore car allegedly drives against traffic flow, hits M'sia motorcycle

Another Singapore vehicle was damaged in the accident.

February 26, 2024, 12:50 PM

Budget 2024 comment: Is Lawrence Wong hinting at 'welfare' with S'porean characteristics?

Tough on unemployment, tough on the causes of unemployment.

February 25, 2024, 07:14 PM

Man, 73, who lived alone, found dead in Hougang flat after estranged wife paid a visit

A neighbour noticed a foul smell coming from his unit.

February 25, 2024, 07:01 PM

Mercedes-Benz will still make combustion engine vehicles, delays 2025 electrification goal to 2030

Even Mercedes is putting the brakes on electrification.

February 25, 2024, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.