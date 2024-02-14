Back

Indonesia Election 2024: Presidential candidates Anies, Prabowo & Ganjar cast their votes

Voting begins.

Amber Tay | February 14, 2024, 11:08 AM

The Indonesian general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 have begun, and Indonesians all across the country are flocking to polling places to cast their votes.

The three presidential candidates have already cast theirs.

This includes former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan:

Screenshot via CNN Indonesia/YouTube

Screenshot via METRO TV/YouTube

Defence minister Prabowo Subianto:

Screenshot via KOMPASTV/YouTube

Screenshot via Kompas.com/YouTube

And former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo:

Screenshot via METRO TV/YouTube

Screenshot via METRO TV/YouTube

The current President of Indonesia, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has also cast his vote:

Screenshot via Kompas.com/YouTube

Get up to speed with the 2024 Indonesia Election

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Anies Baswedan. The former governor of Jakarta will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as an independent candidate backed by Coalition of Change for Unity (KPP). #tiktoksg #indonesia #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Prabowo Subianto. The former general will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as the candidate for the Gerindra party. #tiktokindonesia #worldnews #tiktoksg #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Ganjar Pranowo. The former governor of Central Java will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as the candidate for the PDI-P party. #indonesia #tiktoksg #sgnews #LearnOnTikTok ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top image via CNN Indonesia, METRO TV, and KOMPASTV/YouTube

