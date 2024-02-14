Indonesia Election 2024: Presidential candidates Anies, Prabowo & Ganjar cast their votes

The Indonesian general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 have begun, and Indonesians all across the country are flocking to polling places to cast their votes.

The three presidential candidates have already cast theirs.

This includes former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan:

Defence minister Prabowo Subianto:

And former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo:

The current President of Indonesia, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has also cast his vote:

Get up to speed with the 2024 Indonesia Election

Top image via CNN Indonesia, METRO TV, and KOMPASTV/YouTube