Indonesians in S'pore cast their vote at embassy on Feb. 11, 2024

On Feb. 11 during the Chinese New Year period, Indonesians in Singapore headed down to the Indonesian Embassy to cast their vote in the 2024 Indonesia presidential elections.

A Mothership reader said that there were an estimated 200 people at the Indonesian embassy along Chatsworth Road at around 4:30pm on Feb. 11, 2024.

A video posted on TikTok also showed the long line snaking outside the embassy.

According to the Overseas General Election Committee, the voting was scheduled to take place on Feb. 11 from 8am to 6pm.

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore previously notified Indonesians in the country to "register and exercise their voting rights" through an announcement on their website on Mar. 15, 2023.

2024 Indonesian elections

The Indonesian general election is scheduled to take place on Feb. 14, 2024.

Three candidates — Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, are vying for the role of Indonesia's next president.

The current president, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, is serving his second five-year term and is constitutionally barred from seeking another.

Depending on how the votes come in, there might even be two rounds involved if no candidate pair obtains more than 50 per cent of the vote, with 20 per cent of the vote spread out over more than half the provinces of Indonesia.

