Indonesians in S'pore cast their vote at embassy on Feb. 11, 2024

Queues were seen outside the embassy.

Khine Zin Htet | February 11, 2024, 08:48 PM

On Feb. 11 during the Chinese New Year period, Indonesians in Singapore headed down to the Indonesian Embassy to cast their vote in the 2024 Indonesia presidential elections.

Photo from Mothership reader

A Mothership reader said that there were an estimated 200 people at the Indonesian embassy along Chatsworth Road at around 4:30pm on Feb. 11, 2024.

Photo from Mothership reader

A video posted on TikTok also showed the long line snaking outside the embassy.

Gif via TikTok/user837572519

According to the Overseas General Election Committee, the voting was scheduled to take place on Feb. 11 from 8am to 6pm.

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore previously notified Indonesians in the country to "register and exercise their voting rights" through an announcement on their website on Mar. 15, 2023.

2024 Indonesian elections

The Indonesian general election is scheduled to take place on Feb. 14, 2024.

Three candidates — Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, are vying for the role of Indonesia's next president.

The current president, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, is serving his second five-year term and is constitutionally barred from seeking another.

Depending on how the votes come in, there might even be two rounds involved if no candidate pair obtains more than 50 per cent of the vote, with 20 per cent of the vote spread out over more than half the provinces of Indonesia.

Get up to speed with the 2024 Indonesia election

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Anies Baswedan. The former governor of Jakarta will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as an independent candidate backed by Coalition of Change for Unity (KPP). #tiktoksg #indonesia #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Prabowo Subianto. The former general will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as the candidate for the Gerindra party. #tiktokindonesia #worldnews #tiktoksg #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Ganjar Pranowo. The former governor of Central Java will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as the candidate for the PDI-P party. #indonesia #tiktoksg #sgnews #LearnOnTikTok ♬ original sound - Mothership

