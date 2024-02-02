Back

Very heavy traffic likely at S'pore-Malaysia checkpoints during CNY long weekend

It could take 3 hours to clear if travelling by vehicle.

Belmont Lay | February 02, 2024, 02:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Travellers can expect very heavy traffic at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints and wait up to three hours to clear immigration with the Chinese New Year long weekend approaching.

Chinese New Year falls on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in its Feb. 2 advisory that it expects "very heavy traffic" at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the holiday period from Feb. 8 to 13.

ICA added that there is a trend of more travellers using the land checkpoints over the long weekends in January 2024.

Continuous heavy traffic at the land checkpoints over Jan. 26 to 28 saw more than 1.37 million crossings, or some 458,000 crossings daily, ICA said.

This was an increase of close to 14 per cent in daily average crossings when compared to the New Year long weekend period when there were 402,000 crossings daily.

Prohibited items

ICA also warned travellers not to bring in prohibited items, such as firecrackers, vaporisers, electronic cigarettes, and “Pop-Pop” weapons, as well as controlled items, such as bak kwa and potted plants.

Travellers who bring in dutiable or controlled items, such as tobacco products, must proactively make declarations to officers prior to being checked, ICA said.

ICA added that travellers should first check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.

Drivers of Singapore-registered cars are also reminded to observe the three-quarter tank rule, or risk being turned back at the checkpoints.

Top photo via Astro Radio Traffic

Chinese New Year might be the most chaotic holiday in S’pore. Here’s how to make the best of it.

Rest a little easier with foodpanda.

February 02, 2024, 01:59 PM

S'pore party decor vendor goes MIA for 14-year-old girl's birthday after receiving S$350 payment

More than fifty guests showed up to an undecorated function room.

February 02, 2024, 01:26 PM

Orchard no-smoking zone now includes Somerset Skate Park, borders Killiney Rd & Exeter Rd

The zone will now cover the Somerset MRT station exit nearest to 111 Somerset, Exeter Road and Killiney Road. 

February 02, 2024, 01:09 PM

5 S’porean millennials share personal finance tips for Gen Zs who are entering the workforce

Earn, save, insure and invest.

February 02, 2024, 12:29 PM

Sabah man plants banana tree in unrepaired pothole. Authorities fix it the next day.

It was a success.

February 02, 2024, 12:14 PM

Less rain to fall on S'pore in 1st half of Feb. 2024

Short-duration thundery showers on several afternoons.

February 02, 2024, 11:37 AM

Woman finds bug in pork floss bun, BreadTalk says CCTV footage shows no signs of contamination in store

"Being a loyal fan for years, I think this is very traumatising, enough for me to not purchase from them anymore."

February 02, 2024, 10:51 AM

Former KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu elected as Taiwan's equivalent of Speaker of Parliament

No single party holds an absolute majority in Taiwan's 11th Legislative Yuan.

February 02, 2024, 10:45 AM

Ex-police officer, 66, trained with Gurkhas for UN missions, now runs 5km-8km in mornings like it's NBD

Breaking the stereotypes that we put on our seniors.

February 02, 2024, 10:13 AM

Man denies poking woman with his exposed crotch covered with yellow plastic bag in MRT, claims to be 'victim' of 'MeToo'

He was convicted of molest and sentenced to six months in jail.

February 01, 2024, 11:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.