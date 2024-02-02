Very heavy traffic likely at S'pore-Malaysia checkpoints during CNY long weekend

Travellers can expect very heavy traffic at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints and wait up to three hours to clear immigration with the Chinese New Year long weekend approaching.

Chinese New Year falls on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in its Feb. 2 advisory that it expects "very heavy traffic" at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the holiday period from Feb. 8 to 13.

ICA added that there is a trend of more travellers using the land checkpoints over the long weekends in January 2024.

Continuous heavy traffic at the land checkpoints over Jan. 26 to 28 saw more than 1.37 million crossings, or some 458,000 crossings daily, ICA said.

This was an increase of close to 14 per cent in daily average crossings when compared to the New Year long weekend period when there were 402,000 crossings daily.

Prohibited items

ICA also warned travellers not to bring in prohibited items, such as firecrackers, vaporisers, electronic cigarettes, and “Pop-Pop” weapons, as well as controlled items, such as bak kwa and potted plants.

Travellers who bring in dutiable or controlled items, such as tobacco products, must proactively make declarations to officers prior to being checked, ICA said.

ICA added that travellers should first check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.

Drivers of Singapore-registered cars are also reminded to observe the three-quarter tank rule, or risk being turned back at the checkpoints.

Top photo via Astro Radio Traffic