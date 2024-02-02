First look at Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in S'pore

The "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" is set to open in Singapore this Saturday (Feb. 3).

The Harry Potter-themed light trail takes place along the Coastal Trail on Sentosa Island and features soundbites and visual spectacles of characters from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

The ambiance

You don't need to be an avid Potter Head to soak in the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Thanks to the high-quality decor and props, as well as smoke machines giving the trail a misty and mysterious vibe, it's not hard to feel like you're somewhere on the edges of Hogwarts.

Wizarding world characters and scenes

Potter Heads will be excited to see characters as well as recreations of notable scenes from the series.

Grawp, Rubeus Hagrid's giant half-brother

Hedwig, Harry Potter's pet owl

Patronuses

Nifflers

Hippogriff

Depending on its mood, the animatronic Hippogriff may bow in return after you show proper respect to them.

The mistletoe where Potter and Cho Chang shared a kiss.

A colony of Acromantula.

Acromantulas on the Weasleys' car.

Even if you don't recognise any of these scenes or characters, there is an app that gives a brief description of the characters whenever you're near them.

Magic and casting spells

Part of the experience includes the opportunity to cast some of the more popular spells like Incendio.

Food and merchandise

There are food and beverage kiosks within the Forbidden Forest, as well as a food and merchandise village outside the coastal trail.

It wouldn't be a Harry Potter experience if we didn't get a mug of butterbeer (S$14).

Our verdict: Tastes like sweet liquid popcorn.

We also got a Speculoos cookie (S$8) for good measure.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Sentosa Island Coastal Trail Singapore 098969

When: From Feb. 3, 2024 7:45pm to 11pm

Price: From S$44 for adults, from S$35 for children aged four to 12 years old. Excludes booking fee.

Bookings can be made here.

Top image from Mothership.