Far East Plaza hair salon lets customers sing karaoke while getting their hair done

Look like a star, feel like a star.

Daniel Seow | February 05, 2024, 04:04 PM

Don't like sitting around doing nothing while getting your hair done?

One hair salon in Orchard recently came up with a unique service to entertain its customers — letting them sing karaoke while they wait.

'A lot of my customers can sing very well'

Ann Lin, the director of Athens Salon in Far East Plaza, told Mothership that she was inspired as many of her customers are local singers who can sing well.

Lin, who loves singing, decided to offer karaoke as a free service to her customers.

One of those who took up her offer was Singaporean actor and singer Desmond Ng, who crooned a Mandopop song while attired in a barber's cape.

GIF from Annl8686/Instagram.

Another customer was seen in the middle of a duet while lying down and getting a hair wash.

GIF from Annl8686/Instagram.

"They can sing to kill time while waiting for their hair to process [sic]," Lin said.

'Depends on the singer'

People online had mixed reactions to the salon's approach.

Some approved of the idea, or even volunteered to take the spotlight.

Screenshot of comment from mothershipsg on Instagram.

Screenshot of comment from mothershipsg on Instagram.

Others, however, felt the other customers' salon experience would depend on the talent of the person with the mic.

Screenshot of comment from mothershipsg on Instagram.

Screenshot of comment from mothershipsg on Instagram.

One user suggested this idea might work even better with a different crowd.

"Do this in a Malay barber shop. Pakciks (uncles) will have a karaoke session," the Instagram user wrote.

Top image from Annl8686/Instagram.

