Haidilao S'pore has grill sets at selected outlets from S$19.90++

There's now another way to savour your Haidilao ingredients.

The hotpot restaurant chain has soft-launched their new Hi Premium Grill series in Singapore on Feb. 19, 2024.

There are two grill sets offered:

Hi Single Grill (S$19.90++)

This set meal is suitable for one person and comes with:

pork and chicken slices

vegetables

rice

Hi Double Grill (S$69.90++)

A heartier option for two, this set meal comes with:

wagyu beef slices

marinated beef

fresh prawns

luncheon meat

chicken slices

vegetables

rice

In addition to the respective ingredients, both sets come with the restaurant's signature grill sauces and refillable beverages.

Due to "the special nature of the pilot phase", Haidilao mentions that the sets will only be available at these four locations during these specific time windows:

City Square Mall: 10:30am to 6pm, after 10pm daily

Marina Square: 11am to 5pm, after 12am, daily

Royal Square: 10:30am to 5:30pm, Mondays to Fridays, after 10pm, Mondays to Thursdays

Seletar Mall: 11am to 5:30pm, Mondays to Fridays, after 10pm, Mondays to Thursdays

Top photos from Haidilao Singapore.