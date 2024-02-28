Back

Grab to provide free shuttle bus service after Taylor Swift concerts to Toa Payoh, Jurong East, Boon Keng & Redhill

They are scheduled to run at 15-30 minute intervals, until midnight.

Daniel Seow | February 28, 2024, 06:04 PM

Events

Not keen to jostle with other Swifties on public transport after a crazy night at the National Stadium?

Grab will be bringing back its free shuttle bus services to ferry passengers to several MRT stations on all six Taylor Swift concert dates, Mar. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9.

Shuttle buses are scheduled to arrive every 15 to 30 minutes, subject to traffic conditions.

The service will run from the end of the concert until midnight.

Routes

According to Grab, there will be two routes available:

  • Route 1: National Stadium > Redhill MRT > Jurong East MRT

  • Route 2: National Stadium > Boon Keng MRT > Toa Payoh MRT

A similar initiative was done for Coldplay's concerts in January.

Where's the pick-up?

You can access the shuttle bus services from pick-up point A at Gate 14.

Image via sportshub.com.sg.

At Gate 14, cross the bridge and keep a lookout for the signs along the way.

Concert goers are encouraged to look out for designated queues for specific routes.

Image from Grab.

Each bus will only depart when full.

But of course, it's on a first-come-first-served basis, so Run, don't walk.

Sing in public to win transport voucher

Also, for those feeling Fearless, S$5 Grab vouchers will be given to passengers who sing a line from a Taylor Swift song.

They will have to find a designated Grab staff at pick-up point A holding the following sign and serenade the person, while stocks last.

Image from Grab website.

And if you'd like the above info in video form, here you go:

@mothershipsg for you to get home swiftly #tiktoksg #sgnews #taylorswift #grab #singapore ♬ Red (Taylor Swift) - Against The Current

Other tips to prep for your concert:

And...if you've been dragged there by a Swiftie:

Top image via taylorswift/Instagram, Rahal Thivanka/Google & Grab.

