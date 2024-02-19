Back

Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre closed from Mar. 1-May 10, 2024 for renovation

Closed for more than 2 months.

Belmont Lay | February 19, 2024, 11:08 AM

Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre will be closed for renovations for more than two months from Mar. 1 to May 10, 2024.

The repairs and redecoration of the market and food centre will be carried out by the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council (HBTC).

The centre at Block 20 Ghim Moh Road currently houses 72 food stalls and 130 market stalls.

The last major renovation work at the food centre was completed in March 2016 over an 18-month period.

The current upgrading works will see the toilet facilities spruced up, a banner put up at the hawker centre said.

Other works typically carried out include retilling of wall and floor tiles, replacing of main waste pipes, tables, chairs, lights and fans, as well as installation of anti-bird fixtures.

For centres owned by the Housing & Development Board (HDB), the respective town councils will conduct the spring cleaning and repairs and redecoration work.

The National Environment Agency will oversee works for centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

Top photos via Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre Facebook & Google Maps

