Cantopop couple George Lam & Sally Yeh to perform at Marina Bay Sands on Apr. 28, 2024

Hong Kong music veteran George Lam will be gracing the stage at Sands Grand Ballroom on Apr. 28, 2024.

Titled "One Night with George Lam", this show marks the artist's fourth performance in Singapore and promises a night of familiar classics and fresh tunes.

Having spearheaded the Cantopop scene for over four decades, the pioneering artist has racked up an impressive array of accolades.

Legend

Lam dropped his debut album in 1978, introducing classic hits such as "In the Middle of The Water (在水中央)" and "Need You Every Minute (分分钟需要你)".

Since then, he has released over 40 English, Mandarin, and Cantonese albums and clinched various honours, including the Golden Needle Award and TVB Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 76-year-old's powerful vocals have even earned him the epithet "Iron Lung".

Singing aside, Lam also played lead roles in "Boat People (1982)" and "King of Beggars (1992)", and guest starred in reality TV shows "Our Song (2021)" and "Infinity and Beyond (2022)".

Special guest

Lam will be joined by his wife, Sally Yeh, who is also at the forefront of Hong Kong's Cantopop scene.

Also a notable industry figure, the 62-year-old has released award-winning singles such as "Heartbroken in the Past (曾经心痛)" and "A Woman’s Tears (女人的眼泪)".

The power couple is best known for their romantic duet, "My Choice (天长地久)".

Concert details

Where: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5

When: Apr. 28, 8pm

How much: S$88-S$388

Tickets can be bought here.

Top images via Marina Bay Sands and HK01