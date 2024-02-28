Food trucks, live entertainment & free friendship bracelet-making stations at S'pore Sports Hub for Taylor Swift's concerts

It's not just the National Stadium that will come alive for Taylor Swift's concerts.

The immediate vicinity around the stadium will also be teeming with activities from Mar. 2.

Among which, much of the action will be taking place at the former Sports Hub library, located just opposite the main entrance of Kallang Wave Mall.

That area will be transformed into Swiftie heaven for the duration of the concert.

There will be two zones. The first is a two-storey, indoor zone called the Library, and the other is an outdoor festival-style area called the Carnival, with food trucks and entertainment acts.

The Library

This zone will take over the two-storey Sports Hub library.

Visitors can dance on an LED floor, pen and receive sweet love letters, make and exchange friendship bracelets and also take photos against thematic backdrops.

This zone is also fully air-conditioned.

The Carnival

This area will take over Carpark 4, near Stadium MRT Exit B.

It will host multiple popular food trucks and live entertainment acts, including local artistes.

The Precinct

In addition to the above zones, the wider precinct will have a tent at the space at Stadium Riverside Walk.

It will feature numerous fringe activity booths, such as Jagua Ink Tattoos, face painting, balloon sculpting, hair braiding

and more.

There will also be energetic roving acts, such as Fire Twirlers and LED stilt-walkers.

There will be a giant guitar backdrop for fans at Stadium MRT's Exit B for photo opportunities.

The precinct will also be peppered with light installations in the shape of musical notes along with other interactive booths.

The activities taking place in the Sports Hub area are open to all, even if they are not attending the concert.

Top photos from Singapore Sports Hub and Livia Soh for Mothership.