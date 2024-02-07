Hundreds of dead fish removed from Yishun recreational fishing pond but stench remains

A noticeable stench remains after hundreds of dead fish were reportedly removed from a fishing pond in Yishun.

The fishing pond used to be operated by Fishing Paradise, within the premises of Orto, a vacated recreational space at 81 Lorong Chencharu.

Orto has shifted its operations to 27 West Coast Highway, near Haw Par Villa.

In response to Mothership's queries, Orto said that they handed back the property to the state in June 2023.

"Depressing sight"

According to The Straits Times during a visit on Feb. 6, the dead fish were already cleared from the pond and the water level appeared to be topped up.

This came after complaints by the public were lodged to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) on Feb. 4 about the dead fish, which reportedly numbered in the hundreds, were seen floating on the surface of the pond.

Acres confirmed that they inspected the area and the matter has been escalated to the police, Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Animal & Veterinary Service.

ST observed that the strong smell remained, and could be detected from a nearby bus stop about 20 metres away.

Residents and commuters in Yishun lamented the unusual sight and lingering smell at the scene.

A train commuter told the paper that seeing the dead fish floating in the pond was a "depressing sight" because it made her imagine that the fish were fighting for oxygen.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, an ex-employee from Fishing Paradise claimed that the pond is equipped with necessary water pumps and filters, though there was no explanation for why the fish died.

Top photos from Don Goh/Facebook