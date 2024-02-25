1 dead in Canberra Crescent HDB flat fire, about 30 evacuated

One person died and around 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board flat in Canberra Crescent on Feb. 24.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to a fire at Block 131C Canberra Crescent at about 12:45pm.

Firefighters from the Yishun Fire Station forced their way into the smoke-logged unit on the third floor.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished with a water jet.

One person was found inside the fire-affected bedroom.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

About 30 people from the second and fourth floor were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post that the fire did not affect neighbouring units.

Three people were assessed for smoke inhalation from neighbouring units.

One of the people assessed, a 40-year-old woman, was conveyed conscious to Singapore General hospital, The Straits Times reported.

Two others declined to be sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

