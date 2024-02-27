Back

3 S'poreans, aged 16-23, competing in finals to join K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty

Making us proud.

Wong Li Jie | February 27, 2024, 06:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The final round of the Fifty-Fifty global audition draws near, after an in-person round of auditions for Singaporeans on Feb. 3, as well as an online audition period for international participants.

@mothership.nova Be kind ✅ ✅ ✅ #kpop #tiktoksg #singapore #fiftyfifty #whattoplay #audition #dance #korea #girlgroup ♬ Don't Go Insane - DPR IAN

The K-pop girl group is searching for next-generation members, after alleged contractual disputes have caused the band to be left with just one original member.

Among some 120 aspiring K-pop performers who auditioned in Singapore, three Singaporeans will be competing in the Mar. 2 final audition round, which will take place in Bangkok.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fifty Fifty Audition 2024 (@fiftyfiftyaudition)

Take a look at our Singaporean finalists:

Joye Cai, 16

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joye (@9kaze_joye)

Kezia Tan, 23

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KEZ ☻ (@kezvia)

Magdalene Koh, 21

Who is unfortunately too shy to share her socials with us.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Joye Cai & Kezia Tan's respective Instagram accounts

13 things about Taylor Swift's S'pore concerts non-fans can consider knowing

You'll be a Mastermind after this.

February 27, 2024, 06:11 PM

S'pore almost a 'mature economy', needs 'structural changes' for further growth as resources tighten: DPM Heng 

He said Singapore's days of "catch-up growth" are over.

February 27, 2024, 06:07 PM

Taylor Swift lands at Seletar Airport at 5:05pm

She is now inside 734 km² of mainland Singapore.

February 27, 2024, 06:03 PM

Halimah Yacob laments 'degradation of human soul' as Gaza death toll nears 30,000

Gaza's health ministry said at least 29,782 Palestinians have been killed, with another 70,043 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

February 27, 2024, 05:41 PM

Large crowds expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery & 3 columbaria on 13 peak days from Mar. 16-Apr. 14

The public is encouraged to go during off=peak days.

February 27, 2024, 05:37 PM

NATO experiences Swede relief as Hungary votes to allow Sweden to join alliance

Sweden is the defensive bloc's 32nd member.

February 27, 2024, 04:38 PM

Decomposing body of man, 36, found hanging from guard rail near CTE in Ang Mo Kio

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

February 27, 2024, 04:15 PM

Taylor Swift to land in S'pore at Seletar Airport on Feb. 27 at about 4:30pm

She is landing.

February 27, 2024, 04:02 PM

Taylor Swift’s father allegedly punches Australian paparazzi photographer in jaw

The photographer said he was punched "in the chops"

February 27, 2024, 03:50 PM

S'pore will have no public golf courses left after 2024

The remaining golf courses are housed at country clubs.

February 27, 2024, 02:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.