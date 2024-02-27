3 S'poreans, aged 16-23, competing in finals to join K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty

The final round of the Fifty-Fifty global audition draws near, after an in-person round of auditions for Singaporeans on Feb. 3, as well as an online audition period for international participants.
The K-pop girl group is searching for next-generation members, after alleged contractual disputes have caused the band to be left with just one original member.
Among some 120 aspiring K-pop performers who auditioned in Singapore, three Singaporeans will be competing in the Mar. 2 final audition round, which will take place in Bangkok.
Take a look at our Singaporean finalists:
Joye Cai, 16
Kezia Tan, 23
Magdalene Koh, 21
Who is unfortunately too shy to share her socials with us.
