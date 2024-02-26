Back

FairPrice: Bukit Merah Central outlet travellator handrails 'immediately sanitised' after person seen riding on it

The incident occurred on Feb. 23.

Belmont Lay | February 26, 2024, 01:45 PM

A person, dressed in crop top, shorts and running shoes, was seen riding on the handrail of a travellator located in the FairPrice supermarket outlet at Bukit Merah Central.

Photos of the incident were shared online on Feb. 24.

Photo from Tiagong Facebook

Responses to the photos were negative.

Those who commented said the actions displayed were unsafe as the person was riding up from the ground floor of the supermarket to the second level, and concerns were raised about the hygiene of the handrails.

In response to Mothership's queries, FairPrice confirmed that the incident involving the misuse of the in-store travellator took place on Friday, Feb. 23.

Following the incident, the travellator handles were immediately sanitised.

A FairPrice spokesperson said: "The safety of our customers and employees are our first priority. We are thankful that no injuries were sustained."

"We remain vigilant and are committed to ensuring a safe shopping experience for all our customers across our network."

Person also seen on North East Line MRT train

A person, who was dressed in a similar outfit, was also photographed taking the North East Line MRT train.

The post appeared online about 12 hours before the photos of the person riding the travellator handrail in the supermarket were put up.

Photo from Anastasia Gumlaulee/ Complaint Singapore Facebook

The post generated discussions about the identity of the person and the appropriateness of the outfit in a public space.

